Odyssey Neo G8 - 4K 240 Hz 32" Quantum Mini LED

This is a 32-inch display with the world's first 4K 240Hz panel. It also features a 1000R curvature and Quantum Mini LED backlighting.The mini LED backlighting system uses units that are 1/40th the size of conventional LED units. With Samsung's Quantum Matrix and Quantum HDR 2000 technologies, the display can achieve up to 2000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment.The monitor also supports dual HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. The Auto Source Switch+ feature will automatically change sources when a connected device is powered on. The CoreSync feature adjusts the RGB lighting on the back of the monitor to match the contents of the screen.