Odd smell from new radiator and other questions

I'm putting together my new PC project and yesterday was the first day I got all the plumbing connect and began to do a leak test. It's been running for about 24 hours straight now and I am not noticing any leaks, thank goodness. But just a short while ago I decided to do a test on the blue shop towels I used to wrap potential leak points to see what they would look like if they absorbed coolant. Apparently, they do too good of a job and its almost imperceptible to determine if they absorbed any leaked liquids. I guess that is what I get for using clear coolant. I may try to use toilet paper for further testing tonight just to be sure (so it will be running for around 48 hours straight). On the upside, the bubble in my reservoir looks to be about the same size as yesterday. So that makes me think there hasn't been a change in coolant level. I've also used a piece of painters tape to mark where the coolant level is in the reservoir (there is a small bubble at the top) to determine if it is getting lower or not.



But what I have noticed is that there is an odd, faint smell coming from the radiator. I can't quite put my finger on what the smell is. I tried to do a side by side smell of coolant to the radiator smell. The smell of coolant on a paper towel is much stronger and smells more like alcohol. The radiators smells almost like a mix of metallic, burnt, musty, and/or paint like. It's very faint. The radiator is made by Corsair, who sources them from Hardware Labs. I have read online of others mentioned that Hardware Labs radiators can sometimes have an odor to them. Some mentioned the smell goes away over time and others mentioned it wouldn't go away until after they cleaned the exterior of the radiator with a toothbrush and some soapy water. I really hope I don't have to do that. Being a compact build, it would be a real pain in the ass to accomplish this. Any ideas as to what it might be?



Aside from the EKWB D5 pump, the case fans, and the power supply, there is nothing else running and nothing else producing heat. My computer case is two chambered and I don't notice the smell in the chamber that doesn't have the radiator and I don't really noticed on the underside of the radiator in the other chamber. Just from the top of the case where the air is being blown out through the radiator.



Next question I have is how long should I expect it to take to get all air bubbles out of the system?



There are a lot of microbubbles still built up around the sides of the reservoir (which is laying horizontally). There are no more bubbles visible in the CPU water block.



Also, once in a while I hear either a small whoosh-like sound or squirt, similar to what I heard at the very beginning when I filling it up for the first time and cycling the coolant, forcing air pockets out. I still get this even 24 hours later. Yet I don't notice much or any change in reservoir level. Is this normal and how long should I expect to experience this?



Thanks for any help and advice.