Odd RAM experience

I had an issue with a machine with an ASRock B560M-HDV, Intel i5-10400 and 16GB HyperX RAM (Win10 Pro). When I was watching live streams it would go to 90% RAM usage then I'd have to reboot once a day to have it running smoothly.
I replaced the CPU with an Intel i5-11400 and the RAM with 32GB Kingston Fury RAM. Now it's running smoothly and showing 32% usage for the RAM.
I should have replaced one thing at a time to see what was causing the issue but have you ever heard of that?
 
I ended up installing the Intel i5-10400 in another computer with different RAM. I don't know if it's because of a Windows 10 update, but seems to work OK now. Anyway, I opened lots of tabs in Chrome, Firefox, Opera and MS Edge and got the memory to over 90%. Ran like that for a few minutes then decided to close all tabs then the browsers. In any case, the memory usage was able to go back down to 22%.
 
Could have been browser/driver/windows updates. Could also be a bios update and the other computer you put it in has better compatibility with its bios.
 
