Odd RAM experience

I had an issue with a machine with an ASRock B560M-HDV, Intel i5-10400 and 16GB HyperX RAM (Win10 Pro). When I was watching live streams it would go to 90% RAM usage then I'd have to reboot once a day to have it running smoothly.
I replaced the CPU with an Intel i5-11400 and the RAM with 32GB Kingston Fury RAM. Now it's running smoothly and showing 32% usage for the RAM.
I should have replaced one thing at a time to see what was causing the issue but have you ever heard of that?
I replaced the CPU with an Intel i5-11400 and the RAM with 32GB Kingston Fury RAM. Now it's running smoothly and showing 32% usage for the RAM.
I should have replaced one thing at a time to see what was causing the issue but have you ever heard of that?