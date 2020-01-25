Odd issue where I don't get video some times

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by GhostCow, Jan 25, 2020 at 8:04 PM.

    GhostCow

    I'm starting to wonder if my computer is on it's way out so I thought I'd post here and see if anyone has had a similar issue. Maybe I can preemptively figure out what part is crapping out so I can replace it quickly if it does die.

    Sometimes when I restart or shut down my computer I won't get any video. I'm not even sure if the PC is booting all the way but I don't think it is. It turns on and fans spin but the monitor never gets a signal. Lately I think it's getting worse because I've been seeing some other weird things. Sometimes when I sit down in my chair without touching anything on my desk or PC the monitor will lose signal for half a second and go blank. I'm not a huge fatty that shakes the floor when I sit down so I don't think it's caused by anything jiggling. It may be a static electricity thing though even if I'm not feeling a shock.

    I thought maybe this could be a loose cable or something but nothing happens when I jiggle my displayport cable so I'm at a total loss here. Has anyone else ever experienced anything like this or have any idea what it might be? I want to guess it's the video card but it could be the mobo or anything else. I really have no clue.
     
    pendragon1

    try another monitor.
     
