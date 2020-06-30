Odd inquiry: Solidworks 2020 and Plex VM graphics card

Trying to help a friend build this on a budget of course. That budget was $300 and a laptop if possible. After I looked at the recommended spec, I told them that it is quite a stretch since the recommendation is using Quadro or Radeon Pro GPUs and it'd be closer to $1000. Even using GTX/RTX is a stretch for a decent setup and isn't recommended.Upgrade budget - $500 or less if possible.Build/Laptop budget- < $1000 a mustPrimary use -- Run Solidworks for school/training for about a year. If it's a laptop, it would just be used for casual interwebs and use.Secondary use -- Plex transcoder - I have had up to 5 streams at a time with at least 3 of them transcoding- I'd like to be able to support 5-8 transcodes.- I currently have Plex running in a Windows VM on the DL380 G6s (2x in a VMWare cluster).Using VMware and a Windows VM:- I may be able to get a single slot GPU to run in if it doesn't require additional power. I can also upgrade to X5670s to get the 3.0Ghz minimum.Or- I have a have a S5500bc but is limited to x8 pci-e slots and would require a x16 to x8 ribbon but would at least alow for additional power and not have space constraints. I can also upgrade to the same X5670s. It's limited to 32GB max but would work for Solidworks and/or Plex.OrI pricier upgrade. I have a Tyan S8812 (G34) I could upgrade to 6380 or 6386 SE (maybe) and this board does have an x16 pci-e.Is anybody running this today and have any real-world tests done? I was looking at creating a few accounts (if needed) to test out different machines but didn't really want to spend that much timeThanks.