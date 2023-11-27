Odd display issue, lines on screen on startup, remain with no input

CaptainMorgan
[H]ollywood
Long store short, my Viewsonic exhibited the sames lines pictured below, but horizontally.
Great, I thought, after testing and removing the display port cable, the lines stayed on the screen. Bad monitor right?
Wellll, hooked up my Asus. Worked great for a day or so, then lines appeared on boot. These lines do go away after about 3 minutes.
I am stumped, lines stay on the screen again, with no input into the monitor. For this to happen to 2 monitors makes me think power issue?
