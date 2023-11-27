Odd display issue, lines on screen on startup, remain with no input

CaptainMorgan

CaptainMorgan

[H]ollywood
Joined
Aug 31, 2007
Messages
6,522
Long store short, my Viewsonic exhibited the sames lines pictured below, but horizontally.

Great, I thought, after testing and removing the display port cable, the lines stayed on the screen. Bad monitor right?

Wellll, hooked up my Asus. Worked great for a day or so, then lines appeared on boot. These lines do go away after about 3 minutes.

I am stumped, lines stay on the screen again, with no input into the monitor. For this to happen to 2 monitors makes me think power issue?
 

Attachments

  • 20231127_055215.jpg
    20231127_055215.jpg
    248.7 KB · Views: 0
Maybe the video card is faulty and damaging the monitors?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top