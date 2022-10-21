odd bios behavor on older asrock mb

Having a strange issue with the bios on an older ASRock fatality z68 professional gen3

As I mentioned elsewhere I was trying to get secure boot to work and as a last try I switched back to an earlier bios.

After this flash I could no longer set cpu multiplier above 38x and xmp profiles disappeared.

I can set the multiplier above 38 but the value doesn't "stick". This cpu has run for over a decade at 43x and 1866 XMP.

Now it is stuck at 38x and 1333. Examining the the memory shows the xmp profile is there it is just no longer being read/recognized.

No other changes other than the bios flash. Switching back to the original bios makes no difference, neither does any other 5 bios versions I tried.

A real mystery to me as the computer works and all of other setting appear okay.

Well intel hd3000 video device is missing from bios also that is what kinda sent me down this rabbit hole ;/



I've tried multiple resets and different memory with no effect.



Anyone have an idea what to try next?