odd bios behavor on older asrock mb

Autochthon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 28, 2005
Messages
422
Having a strange issue with the bios on an older ASRock fatality z68 professional gen3
As I mentioned elsewhere I was trying to get secure boot to work and as a last try I switched back to an earlier bios.
After this flash I could no longer set cpu multiplier above 38x and xmp profiles disappeared.
I can set the multiplier above 38 but the value doesn't "stick". This cpu has run for over a decade at 43x and 1866 XMP.
Now it is stuck at 38x and 1333. Examining the the memory shows the xmp profile is there it is just no longer being read/recognized.
No other changes other than the bios flash. Switching back to the original bios makes no difference, neither does any other 5 bios versions I tried.
A real mystery to me as the computer works and all of other setting appear okay.
Well intel hd3000 video device is missing from bios also that is what kinda sent me down this rabbit hole ;/

I've tried multiple resets and different memory with no effect.

Anyone have an idea what to try next?
 
Axman

Axman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
13,728
I had a similar problem with a z77 that's still in service as a backup, backup PC.

My issue is the CPU's memory controller just won't run at higher memory frequencies. It will still boost to 42 or 44x, I don't remember, but it used to run at 2,000 all day and now it just can't. It's not a timing or voltage issue. It's the memory controller.

I've had more problems with that overall generation of Intel CPUs than any others. They get too hot and start failing in all sorts of oddball ways.

You can try the OC tool and override the settings in Windows.
 
A

Autochthon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 28, 2005
Messages
422
Axman said:
You can try the OC tool and override the settings in Windows.
Click to expand...
I tried to overclock using CPU Tweaker as well as the built in ASRock utiity but both now show a max multi of 38. As best I recall it was 44x or 48x before the bios flash.
It is very peculiar that the table of potential values would just change without breaking everything. The flash updates seem to complete fine. It just that some functionality disappeared.
 
