odd battery problem: sudden drop in capacity - current capacitiy way over design / full charge capacity

From time to time my Lenovo x1 carbon (2017) has an odd battery problem where the remaining capacity drops within minutes from somewhere in the 30% range to the point where it automatically powers down. Nothing i tried so far did fix this. Since it only happens randomly i often forget about it until it happens again.Today i think, i stumbled upon what might be an explanation. It seems the unit thinks it has way more charge than actually possible.now 125% seems very odd for a 3 year old battery. I guess my problem with the random charge drop is a result of a too high reported charge level. Sometimes during the discharge cycle the battery electronics notice the difference and windows shuts down.Is my battery the culprit here or the electronics in the laptop itself. ?The problem being random could be that i don't charge to 100% often. i mostly disconect it when the led that indicates 80% charge level comes on.