i'm not at all surprised to find this thread so readily in the ssd section on page 1. This seams as good a place as any to vent some anger.



FUCK YOU, OCZ!



i just had another OCZ unexplainably die on me today. Vector 256. spent several hours now re-kajiggering my workhorse machine to work on a 500 gb wd hard drive and with all the stuff i run it has been painful waiting for things to come up. and since their tech support / rma dept. is out today for the holiday, i dont know when i will actually get around to RMA'ing this thing. However, one thing i do know, is that for all the times i bought ocz in the past, and for how many of them have failed just beyond their warranty period (and before too), today i did something i should have done all along: bought a samsung 840 pro with a nice 5 year warranty, and when the refurb comes in, it's going on FS/FT.