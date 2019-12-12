Oculus will now require Facebook login for social features and ad targeting

You knew it the moment Facebook bought Oculus that this was going to happen. And yes for NOW it's only the social apps but don't think that will last forever.



Step 1 - make it so it is optional at first so using an oculus account or facebook is required for social features.

Step 2 - make it so facebook is the only way to do the social features and strip away all the social features from oculus accounts

Step 3 - slowly remove the ability to make or make it difficult to make a oculus account and push using facebook as the main login for oculus store while tying drivers and firmware drivers to it.

Step 4 - grandfather old users and ask them to switch to facebook account for their main users and force new users to only be able to use store with facebook accounts.

Step 5 - forcibly make old grandfather accounts switch to use facebook and claim it's to save money or something regarding security or some other kind of reasonable idea. At this point complaints won't matter.

And you are done. Now you can't have an oculus without a facebook account.



The most important thing about it is to do it just slow enough to not get a majority of people to complain loudly enough. It's fine if there are complaints as long as it's not a majority of users and always make it seem as if it's to their benefit to switch over. Every single switch pushes the complainers to the minority and at a certain tipping point it won't matter what you do. If you can do that you can practically get away with anything.