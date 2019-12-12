Oculus will now require Facebook login for social features and ad targeting

B

Bankie

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
1,696
https://gizmodo.com/oculus-will-now-require-facebook-login-to-use-social-fe-1840376657

Apparently it can be opted out of but I think we all know that that won't last:

Users can opt out of linking their Oculus account to a Facebook one, but that will mean forgoing many of the new features. “Existing social features like joining parties, adding friends, and visiting other people’s Homes” that previously operated via Oculus accounts will also now prompt users to log in with Facebook
Click to expand...
 
N4CR

N4CR

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 17, 2011
Messages
4,688
Riouken said:
Lol remember when customers revolted due to this very concern after the Facebook buyout and they promised this would never happen!

https://www.google.com/amp/s/time.com/38366/here-are-7-promises-oculus-has-made-after-getting-bought-by-facebook/?amp=true]
Click to expand...

Lol nice find.

“You will not need a Facebook account to use or develop for the Rift.”

“We are not going to track you, flash ads at you, or do anything invasive.”
Click to expand...
“Our relationship with the community is not going to change, and we are not going to spy on anyone.”

“Facebook is going to give us access to massive resources, but let us operate independently on our own vision.”
Click to expand...

So basically they lied massively?
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,917
Duh, anyone that thought any different or bought the BS marketing deserves to be targeted.

I'll stick with the Vive and maybe add an Index.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,725
Bullshit. Nothing is being forced here. I don't have a facebook account. My Quest works just fine without it. If you don't want the facebook social app features on the Quest, then simply don't sign up for a facebook account or install the Quest's social facebook app. Kind of hard to link anything to facebook if you don't have a facebook account. You also have to manually install the app on the Quest. There is no problem here. Don't want the facebook social Quest app? Then simply just don't install it! Its not like they are forcing you to do any of this. Issue is waaay overblown and being parroted around like it is being forced. It's not.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,298
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Bullshit. Nothing is being forced here. I don't have a facebook account. My Quest works just fine without it. If you don't want the facebook social app features on the Quest, then simply don't sign up for a facebook account or install the Quest's social facebook app. Kind of hard to link anything to facebook if you don't have a facebook account. You also have to manually install the app on the Quest. There is no problem here. Don't want the facebook social Quest app? Then simply just don't install it! Its not like they are forcing you to do any of this. Issue is waaay overblown and being parroted around like it is being forced. It's not.
Click to expand...
That's only half of it. The other half is that if you used any of those social apps sans facebook account just using an Oculus account, now you'll be required to log in through Facebook. Additionally, the "data harvesting" part of that article doesn't state whether or not they will harvest data simply on the basis of they own Oculus or if it's only if you logged in via a Facebook account.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,725
kirbyrj said:
That's only half of it. The other half is that if you used any of those social apps sans facebook account just using an Oculus account, now you'll be required to log in through Facebook. Additionally, the "data harvesting" part of that article doesn't state whether or not they will harvest data simply on the basis of they own Oculus or if it's only if you logged in via a Facebook account.
Click to expand...
Again bullshit. The preface here is that you have to INSTALL that Quest social app that is designed to use Facebook. Don't want it or Facebook? Then simply don't install it. I don't use any social features on my Quest. It doesn't force you to do so.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Liver
like this
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,298
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Again bullshit. The preface here is that you have to INSTALL that Quest social app that is designed to use Facebook. Don't want it or Facebook? Then simply don't install it.
Click to expand...
Straight from the article:

Users can opt out of linking their Oculus account to a Facebook one, but that will mean forgoing many of the new features.

“Existing social features like joining parties, adding friends, and visiting other people’s Homes” that previously operated via Oculus accounts will also now prompt users to log in with Facebook, according to UploadVR.

Maybe you're right...maybe the article is right... Maybe these "features" aren't useful in the slightest.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,725
kirbyrj said:
Straight from the article:

Users can opt out of linking their Oculus account to a Facebook one, but that will mean forgoing many of the new features.

“Existing social features like joining parties, adding friends, and visiting other people’s Homes” that previously operated via Oculus accounts will also now prompt users to log in with Facebook, according to UploadVR.

Maybe you're right...maybe the article is right... Maybe these "features" aren't useful in the slightest.
Click to expand...
Don't want social features? Then simply don't use/install their social facebook app. Again nothing is being forced here.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Liver
like this
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,298
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Don't want social features? Then simply don't use/install their social facebook app. Again nothing is being forced here.
Click to expand...
Well, the point is that previously you COULD have used social features using the Oculus account, and now you can't (unless I missed the point of the article). I don't think anyone is saying that an Oculus device won't work without a facebook account or that you can't enjoy your Oculus device without social features.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,725
kirbyrj said:
I guess since I don't have a facebook account I won't buy one.
Click to expand...
Yep, want social features of Oculus social apps, then you'll have to use Facebook. Not disagreeing with that here. But folks seem to think or imply that buying/using a Quest requires Facebook. That simply isn't the case.
 
Last edited:
L

LurkerLito

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 5, 2007
Messages
2,212
You knew it the moment Facebook bought Oculus that this was going to happen. And yes for NOW it's only the social apps but don't think that will last forever.

Step 1 - make it so it is optional at first so using an oculus account or facebook is required for social features.
Step 2 - make it so facebook is the only way to do the social features and strip away all the social features from oculus accounts
Step 3 - slowly remove the ability to make or make it difficult to make a oculus account and push using facebook as the main login for oculus store while tying drivers and firmware drivers to it.
Step 4 - grandfather old users and ask them to switch to facebook account for their main users and force new users to only be able to use store with facebook accounts.
Step 5 - forcibly make old grandfather accounts switch to use facebook and claim it's to save money or something regarding security or some other kind of reasonable idea. At this point complaints won't matter.
And you are done. Now you can't have an oculus without a facebook account.

The most important thing about it is to do it just slow enough to not get a majority of people to complain loudly enough. It's fine if there are complaints as long as it's not a majority of users and always make it seem as if it's to their benefit to switch over. Every single switch pushes the complainers to the minority and at a certain tipping point it won't matter what you do. If you can do that you can practically get away with anything.
 
T

TheSmJ

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2006
Messages
2,749
People are so up in arms about this, but I fail to see why this is such a big deal when ad tracking has been a thing for over a decade and nearly every company with an online presence is either buying, selling, and collecting their own information.

As it stands there isn't anything Facebook is doing that other companies aren't. So why are people getting so pissy about this now?
 
V

Viper16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,699
...yeah fuck facebook...never had it, never will...if a website, app, hardware/software forces me to sign-on with...then I really just do not need it.

Google is lucky I even have an gmail account with the amount of shit they are up to and hiding. lol.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,725
TheSmJ said:
People are so up in arms about this, but I fail to see why this is such a big deal when ad tracking has been a thing for over a decade and nearly every company with an online presence is either buying, selling, and collecting their own information.

As it stands there isn't anything Facebook is doing that other companies aren't. So why are people getting so pissy about this now?
Click to expand...
Yep, throw all the shade you want at Facebook, but if you are using *anything* on-line, you're being tracked. Dial a cell number: tracked. Send a text: tracked. Turn on a phone: tracked. Use an echo: tracked. Send an email: tracked. Use a search engine: tracked. Use a streaming service: tracked. Smart TV: tracked. Buy anything online: tracked.

Either get over it or go off the grid completely. Whining about it here? You're being tracked. :D
 
V

Viper16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,699
TheSmJ said:
People are so up in arms about this, but I fail to see why this is such a big deal when ad tracking has been a thing for over a decade and nearly every company with an online presence is either buying, selling, and collecting their own information.

As it stands there isn't anything Facebook is doing that other companies aren't. So why are people getting so pissy about this now?
Click to expand...
I get your view on this...but if people don't stand up for themselves and bullshit that keeps pouring out of these mega-corporations with their hidden agenda's, misuse of personal information, and security breeches, then eventually we will just have to accept their corporatocracy and everyone will become like the people in the movie Idiocracy. I laughed at that movie when it came out...but now I fear the truth from it al!
 
Nenu

Nenu

[H]ardened
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
19,240
Bwahahaaaa.
Way to sink Oculus if they make this mandatory.
I wont create a FB account for any reason and I own a Rift.
They dont deserve my support.

I only use it via steam anyway, I saw the writing on the wall buying games through the Oculus store so havent given them a dime.
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
2,725
Nenu said:
Bwahahaaaa.
Way to sink Oculus if they make this mandatory.
I wont create a FB account for any reason and I own a Rift.
They dont deserve my support.

I only use it via steam anyway, I saw the writing on the wall buying games through the Oculus store so havent given them a dime.
Click to expand...
Ditto - the day I'm forced to use Facebook to use the Quest (or any VR HMD) is the day I stop using that HMD. Till then I have no qualms owning/using my Quest or the Rift. Love the portability of the Quest, but for PC VR, I'm primarily on my Index.
 
MaZa

MaZa

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 21, 2008
Messages
2,977
Supercharged_Z06 said:
Yep, want social features of Oculus social apps, then you'll have to use Facebook. Not disagreeing with that here. But folks seem to think or imply that buying/using a Quest requires Facebook. That simply isn't the case.
Click to expand...
So it is OK to lock away features that worked previously just fine? If I undestood correctly your Oculus Home, the thing you build and where you can hang out with your friends is also now locked behing Facebook login. I wouldn't know because 1st, I do not have VR friends and 2nd, I linked Oculus to my FB page on day 1 because I figured they do it anyway behind closed doors the moment I write my Log in email address.

But anyway this kind of scummy behaviour seals it that I will never buy another game from Oculus Store and when I upgrade my next HMD will be something else than Oculus.

*Edit* apparently even ingame chatting is affected.
https://forums.oculusvr.com/communi...ount-to-chat-with-one-other-person-party-chat
 
Last edited:
5150Joker

5150Joker

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
4,044
N4CR said:
Could see that coming a mile off. Looks like they're out of the running for my jump into V.R.
Click to expand...
Yup Oculus is an instant no for me now. Guess I'll save money for the $1k index. I try to disable all the telemetry I can from all the other blood suckers like nVidia, Google and MS so I won't add to the list by buying an oculus.
 
T

TheSmJ

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2006
Messages
2,749
Viper16 said:
I get your view on this...but if people don't stand up for themselves and bullshit that keeps pouring out of these mega-corporations with their hidden agenda's, misuse of personal information, and security breeches, then eventually we will just have to accept their corporatocracy and everyone will become like the people in the movie Idiocracy. I laughed at that movie when it came out...but now I fear the truth from it al!
Click to expand...
Ok. So why aren't we making the same demands with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc? If tracking user data for targeting ads is bad then this problem goes way, wayyyy beyond Facebook.
 
V

Viper16

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2005
Messages
1,699
TheSmJ said:
Ok. So why aren't we making the same demands with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc? If tracking user data for targeting ads is bad then this problem goes way, wayyyy beyond Facebook.
Click to expand...
Oh I am with you...this follows all industries and not just the computer corps....Internet Suppliers, Wal-Mart, John Deere, Automobile manufacturers, Apple Devices, Insurance Companies, Medical Supply, etc.. The problem is the little guys that operated gave a shit about their consumer, but they can't manage to stay alive with these monopolies and eventually have to sell out before becoming swallowed or bankrupt. This gives the large-af companies freedom just to screw over the consumer because they have nowhere else to go.

My local internet supplier has consumed all the small guys starting up and running fiber all through-out the town....out of control.

This rant is about Oculus' screw-up and not global issues as we are seeing...so I will leave it at that.
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,917
TheSmJ said:
Ok. So why aren't we making the same demands with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc? If tracking user data for targeting ads is bad then this problem goes way, wayyyy beyond Facebook.
Click to expand...
Whataboutism is lame, pick a point, start taking a stand, deal with the rest. Facebook is one of my personal points, they are easily one of the (if not THE) worst offenders.
 
T

TheSmJ

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2006
Messages
2,749
Aireoth said:
Whataboutism is lame, pick a point, start taking a stand, deal with the rest. Facebook is one of my personal points, they are easily one of the (if not THE) worst offenders.
Click to expand...

Are you proud of being a hypocrite? You aren't really "taking a stand" if you only do so when it's convenient. For Christ's sake Google practically invented this shit and I bet I know what your default search engine is and maybe even the browser you're using to read this post.
 
X

xorbe

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2008
Messages
6,025
So then Beat Saber is also going to require a Facebook login, since they just acquired that.
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,917
TheSmJ said:
Are you proud of being a hypocrite? You aren't really "taking a stand" if you only do so when it's convenient. For Christ's sake Google practically invented this shit and I bet I know what your default search engine is and maybe even the browser you're using to read this post.
Click to expand...
What about!
 
T

TheSmJ

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2006
Messages
2,749
Aireoth said:
Make an actual argument then instead of a whataboutism.
Click to expand...
"Whataboutism"? Whataboutism!

It's ok if you can't think of a response beyond that. I know it can be difficult for some people to be introspective and think critically.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
facebook oculus privacy rift vr
Top