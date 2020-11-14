Oculus Rift + LG OLED + 3080 (1x HDMI) - Best solution?

My EVGA XC3 has only 1 hdmi port and 3 DP. I use the HDMI 2.1 to hook up to my LG OLED B9.



I wanna be able to use my TV and Rift at the same time. Whats the best solution for this?



Is Rift to GPU and use onboard for TV possible? Get an HDMI to DP cable? If the latter, can you link a cable that would provide the most bandwidth? For current setup I'd need at least an 8ft cable.



Thanks in advance.