Oculus Quest 2 announcement leaks ahead of time

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,289
"The Qualcomm XR2 chipset is the same hardware as the mysterious Vive Focus that recently appeared in a Geekbench test result. Quest 2 also sports 6GB of memory, up from the 4GB in the original model. And it will be available with 256GB of storage. The video also mentions improved hand tracking, but no mention of Ultraleap's new sensors like I predicted.
Facebook's leaked video also states that the Quest 2 features improved spatial audio and "the highest resolution" of any Oculus headset. Although, the videos stopped short of specifying the new resolution. The leak also fell short of confirming the price tag, so it's still unclear if Walmart's leaked price of $299 is accurate."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7515...2-announcement-leaks-ahead-of-time/index.html
