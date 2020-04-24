OCing a CPU without having the actual CPU

So in October I bought RAM and MOBO getting ready for the 10980XE Nov 25th and it wasn't available only to utubers to review. Seems as tho their releasing the 10900X Z490 before they even bring out the 10980XE. Eventually it will come out during summer I hope. I want to overclock her to 4.7Ghz all core at 1.32v. Would a nice binned CPU give you that OC and what about AVX and all that jazz, I don't render videos, I see people turning that off for better OC. Also what about vdrop ? I wanna be prepared when CPU comes in to dial in these OCes.