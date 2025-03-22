Occasional System File Corruption 7950X

Running W10, a 7950X on an ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming, PBO set with a mild -10 negative curve, buildzoid sub timings, and I occasionally experience some system file corruption that if left uncorrected will result in some video corruption, and possibly some suttery-like performance. Running Elevated CMD, then DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth, then sfc /scannow usually corrects the issue for a while (weeks, sometimes many) until it starts acting a certain way. Memtest (purchased version) shows zero errors, I'm a bit at a loss with what appears to be generally a very stable system. Water cooled custom loop with a single large 180x360x45mm rad up front in a Fractal Torrent, don't believe heat is an issue at all.