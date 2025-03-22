Occasional System File Corruption 7950X

Running W10, a 7950X on an ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming, PBO set with a mild -10 negative curve, buildzoid sub timings, and I occasionally experience some system file corruption that if left uncorrected will result in some video corruption, and possibly some suttery-like performance. Running Elevated CMD, then DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth, then sfc /scannow usually corrects the issue for a while (weeks, sometimes many) until it starts acting a certain way. Memtest (purchased version) shows zero errors, I'm a bit at a loss with what appears to be generally a very stable system. Water cooled custom loop with a single large 180x360x45mm rad up front in a Fractal Torrent, don't believe heat is an issue at all.

SysSum.jpg
ZenTimings_Screenshot_29044488.9189662.png
 
I'd run some stress tests that are a bit more....well, stressful. Memtest won't suss out deeper issues with the memory controller, as I found out for myself with a failing i9 10940X until it got to the point where I had multiple blue screens a day.

TestMem5, Aida64extreme, Prime95. I'm sure that other folks can chime in as well.

EDIT - there was also an issue with Windows 11 where an older version had, if I remember correctly, a bluetooth driver show as corrupted with every sfc /scannow. It was corrected with a later windows version update. Are you on the latest 24H2 build 26100.3476? If that HWiNFO64 software reading is accurate, you can disregard - I don't think that was an issue with windows 10 (and if it is, it's unlikely to get fixed).
 
Last edited:
Only things I see out of your screenshots if your tRAS is quite low for no real purpose, setting it tRCDRD+tRC might help. But honestly I would try running 2000FCLK and see if that fixes it. Some CPUs just do not like certain fabric speeds.
 
I've done all that, or most of it, no failures. I'm suspecting either a memory controller, or PBO -10 curve when a core ramps up to 5850.
 
I would suspect the ram module as that is more of a symptom of memory overclocking failure on modules greater than 4Gb.
 
This is the fix. I can post the log file if someone knows what to look for.

Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.19045.5679]
(c) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

C:\Windows\system32>DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth

Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool
Version: 10.0.19041.3636

Image Version: 10.0.19045.5679

[==========================100.0%==========================] The restore operation completed successfully.
The operation completed successfully.

C:\Windows\system32>sfc /scannow

Beginning system scan. This process will take some time.

Beginning verification phase of system scan.
Verification 100% complete.

Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them.
For online repairs, details are included in the CBS log file located at
windir\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For example C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For offline
repairs, details are included in the log file provided by the /OFFLOGFILE flag.

C:\Windows\system32>
 
does it happen with no CO?

does it happen with XMP/EXPO, but not BZ timings?
 
Switched to tRAS=tRCD(primary timing) + tRTP(secondary timing)36+12=48
 

