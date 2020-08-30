Occasional POST failure - G.Skill NEO, Ryzen 3900X, Asus PRIME x570

I had a kit of V-Color RAM that would occasionally fail to post under DOCP. I figured it was just cheap RAM.



So, I got a kit of the 3600MHZ G.Skill stuff made specifically for X570. But... it still occasionally fails to post under DOCP. Did a couple seconds worth of searching and the comment I'm seeing consistently is to up the voltage.



The DOCP profile was 1.35V, and I've been upping it in 0.005v increments. At this point I'm up to 1.37V and it's still doing it.



How far am I towards the "ceiling" of DDR4? Am I increasing it by enough to make a stability difference? Might there be something else going on here?



Thanks in advance.