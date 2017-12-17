Occasional flicker on the Benq PD3200U (and others w/AUO panels) bad for it? Will it get worse?

Yah, I'm in a similar boat but need to decide a bit sooner. But if not this... then what? There aren't really a lot of options for 32" IPS around this price---LG is oversaturated/bleeds, Dell is extra more, Viewsonic... there isn't much info on it, but might be the same panel?, Monoprice has issues of its own (including above in this thread). Mixed reviews on the Samsung U32H850. And Acer, well, a thread about it is where I got the idea that it might be the AUO panel and specifically the timing controller:Anything coming out soon?Unfortunately it does seem likely to be a similar problem to the Acer one so if a replacement is to have a chance it'd need to be manufactured later with a different batch of panels. Benq will RMA it, but that feels like a risk when it sometimes takes a couple hours to happen, couldn't they just say it's fine and bill me for the time?There is this one example of someone who seems to have less or maybe no flicker, so perhaps it is possible?...but from some of their images it looks like it has worse bleed than my panel so I've got the same worry as you, that if I roll the dice I'll wind up with a worse one.