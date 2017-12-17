Occasional flicker on the Benq PD3200U (and others w/AUO panels) bad for it? Will it get worse?

S

skomorokh

n00b
Joined
Dec 17, 2017
Messages
3
I just bought a Benq PD3200U and it's exactly as described in the many reviews---a nice monitor that flickers occasionally, every couple hours or so. I've seen posts attribute this to the timing controller on the display.

In its current form, I'm sorta fine with it. But I want to keep the monitor for a while, hopefully beyond its 3yr warranty. Do you think this is harmful to the display? Or could become worse over time? Is this problem understood?
 
owcraftsman

owcraftsman

Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2007
Messages
988
I've been having the same thing happen with mine and have the same curiosity maybe some one will chime in. Although it 't not flickering but goes blank for a second or two then pops back on.
 
W

Wildcard36QS

n00b
Joined
Jul 10, 2013
Messages
7
I had the same thing happen to me on the Monoprice 32" 4K HDR. Just randomly will go blank for a second and come back. It is an AUO panel as well. Anyways it is getting returned.
 
P

peridot180

n00b
Joined
Dec 19, 2017
Messages
2
I have the same problem with my Benq PD3200U that I just bought. It blinks black for a very brief period (a second or two) and then turns back on. It's really brief, but annoying. I have a newer computer and brand new video card I just installed (GTX 1080 ti) and it's hooked up with DisplayPort. The problem only happens a few times a day at random periods and I can live with it, but it's still worrying and annoying. Curious if others have this issue and if they've found a solution for it. The problem was reported on PCMonitors.info's review if you look that up.
 
owcraftsman

owcraftsman

Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2007
Messages
988
Not sure if it's something we all have in common but I too am using the display port for connection to the display using a 1080ti. Sadly I'm out of warranty but it started about 3 WHQL Nvidia drivers back for me. ATM I'm not saying it's driver related but checking all the boxes. Come to think of it I don't recall it happening before I updated to the fall update Win 10 pro.
 
P

peridot180

n00b
Joined
Dec 19, 2017
Messages
2
I have the latest drivers from my GPU installed, too, but I installed the monitor after I installed the Windows 10 Fall Creator's update, so I can't offer any comment on that unfortunately. I will be emailing BenQ about the issue shortly. I might try using the HDMI connection instead of Display Port and see if that alleviates the issue. I will post later with any updates.
 
W

Wildcard36QS

n00b
Joined
Jul 10, 2013
Messages
7
Just wanted to say that I too, am on latest Windows 10 and nVidia drivers. Using DP on my 1080 ti.

Here is a video of it in action (22 second mark):
 
Last edited:
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
I recently purchased the BenQ pd3200u. I am experiencing an occasional glitch that I have seen reported.

My monitor will occasionally/randomly flash a black screen, or display some glitch/artifacts towards the right side of screen.
On average it happens several times a day.
When it does happen, it is VERY brief - just a split-second.

I have not experienced a black screen for more than a second like others are describing here.

I also have a 1080ti, Windows 10 Fall Creators. Using it on a brand new system I built. in 4K 60Hz.

Have tried different displayport cables, different port on GPU.

Today I am trying the monitor on my laptop via HDMI to see if it happens. Will see how it goes.

The artifacts look something like this:
 
Last edited:
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
skomorokh said:
I just bought a Benq PD3200U and it's exactly as described in the many reviews---a nice monitor that flickers occasionally, every couple hours or so. I've seen posts attribute this to the timing controller on the display.

In its current form, I'm sorta fine with it. But I want to keep the monitor for a while, hopefully beyond its 3yr warranty. Do you think this is harmful to the display? Or could become worse over time? Is this problem understood?
Click to expand...

skomorokh, can you describe the flicker? Similar to my issue?
 
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
theWick said:
I recently purchased the BenQ pd3200u. I am experiencing an occasional glitch that I have seen reported.

....

Today I am trying the monitor on my laptop via HDMI to see if it happens. Will see how it goes.

...
Click to expand...

Had the monitor running on my laptop via HDMI at 1440p 60Hz for several hours.
Windows 10 (pre Fall Creators update)
GTX 970M

Just had a definite artifact glitch. Even more noticeable on this system, and artifacts were not only on the right-side of screen - both sides.
Haven't had the screen go black (yet).

Seeing it on this completely different system with different cables etc, I'm thinking it is a bad monitor.

I will most likely return the monitor next week for a replacement and see if I get lucky on the next one.

I really like this monitor apart from the glitch...
 
S

skomorokh

n00b
Joined
Dec 17, 2017
Messages
3
theWick: Ya, mine is similar to yours--a quick flash, sometimes black, sometimes with some glitchy noise (but usually towards the left). At least it's not as long as the monoprice one Wildcard36QS posted.

I might just keep it because it's only every now and then and ya, otherwise great. Unfortunately I don't think swapping out for another one is going to help much most reviews mention this behavior. Anyone have one of these that never blinks out?

And definitely seems to be the panel, I've seen it happen both on my desktop RX470 on Linux and my laptop's integrated GPU on Windows. With different cables. Also tried at 50Hz. Seems like maybe a bit less frequently on HDMI than DisplayPort? But alas, still happens.
 
Last edited:
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
skomorokh said:
theWick: Ya, mine is similar to yours--a quick flash, sometimes black, sometimes with some glitchy noise....

Anyone have one of these that never blinks out?
Click to expand...

I guess this is my main question at this point. - How many of these monitors have the glitch/blink? All of them? Is it worth returning?

I find it hard to believe that every monitor would have the problem - how could they release these to the public if there is a known problem?

My monitor has very little bleed and no dead pixels. I would hate to return it only to get a replacement with bleed, dead pixels, and the glitch..

I have until the end of January to return it.. hmmmm..
 
S

skomorokh

n00b
Joined
Dec 17, 2017
Messages
3
Yah, I'm in a similar boat but need to decide a bit sooner. But if not this... then what? There aren't really a lot of options for 32" IPS around this price---LG is oversaturated/bleeds, Dell is extra more, Viewsonic... there isn't much info on it, but might be the same panel?, Monoprice has issues of its own (including above in this thread). Mixed reviews on the Samsung U32H850. And Acer, well, a thread about it is where I got the idea that it might be the AUO panel and specifically the timing controller:

https://hardforum.com/threads/acer-predator-xb321hk.1911575/#post-1042551430

Anything coming out soon?

Unfortunately it does seem likely to be a similar problem to the Acer one so if a replacement is to have a chance it'd need to be manufactured later with a different batch of panels. Benq will RMA it, but that feels like a risk when it sometimes takes a couple hours to happen, couldn't they just say it's fine and bill me for the time?

http://support.benq.us/customer/portal/questions/17226782-pd32-u-monitor-flickering-issue

There is this one example of someone who seems to have less or maybe no flicker, so perhaps it is possible?

https://arstechnica.com/civis/viewt...id=688b97ccaad458d1a8559ba7b7caaab5#p34423349

...but from some of their images it looks like it has worse bleed than my panel so I've got the same worry as you, that if I roll the dice I'll wind up with a worse one.
 
B

bigbluefe

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
958
I bet this monitor uses the same panel as the Acer 32" G-Sync one, which also flickers. It looks like it's just a defective panel design since multiple vendors seem to have the same problem. Geezus, the monitor manufacturing industry sure smokes a lot of POLE.
 
A

AndyUXD

n00b
Joined
Jan 3, 2018
Messages
1
peridot180 said:
I have the latest drivers from my GPU installed, too, but I installed the monitor after I installed the Windows 10 Fall Creator's update, so I can't offer any comment on that unfortunately. I will be emailing BenQ about the issue shortly. I might try using the HDMI connection instead of Display Port and see if that alleviates the issue. I will post later with any updates.
Click to expand...

How did you get on? I have the same issue via display port but will be trying HDMI today.
 
B

bigbluefe

Gawd
Joined
Aug 23, 2014
Messages
958
Don't bother. It's the panel that these monitors use. It's always going to be flicker. There should be a class action lawsuit by owners of this panel, because the fucking thing is defective. They shouldn't get away with it.
 
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
I've decided to return my monitor for a replacement. Will let you know how the next one is..
 
J

jermsy

n00b
Joined
Jan 12, 2018
Messages
1
Throwing my hat in as someone with a PD3200U with quick black glitches/flickers every 5-10 minutes. Has anyone successfully replaced for one without this issue, or does every single one seem to have this problem?
 
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
jermsy said:
Throwing my hat in as someone with a PD3200U with quick black glitches/flickers every 5-10 minutes. Has anyone successfully replaced for one without this issue, or does every single one seem to have this problem?
Click to expand...

I seems like one variable is how often the flicker happens. I kept track of the ones I noticed, and averaged out to about 5 flickers/glitches per day for my monitor. (used the monitor about 10 hours per day)

If you're getting them every 5-10 minutes, that's way more than my monitor...

I saw one comment from someone with the flicker problem who says they noticed it happening as the monitor gets warmer - doesn't flicker right away, only after monitor has been on for a while, and more often in a warmer room...

I should get my new monitor in a few days - we shall see...
 
T

theWick

n00b
Joined
Dec 20, 2017
Messages
7
Got my replacement monitor. Still has the same issue! Just as many flickers/glitches as the last one, maybe more. Still going to use it for a while to see which is worse.

Very disappointing.

One thing I noticed is that this monitor has newer firmware. There is an option in the OSD for "USB Awake". My previous monitor did not have this option..
 
M

Mathist

n00b
Joined
Jan 19, 2018
Messages
1
Hello guys. I have this monitor too, and ofcource have the same problem.
Connected to laptop (asus n551jm) through DP 1.2. Don't know about firmware
but also have USB awake option.
I have flickers/glitches, but very seldom. for exemple whole day in illustrator could be without it,
but while i watch movie (not 4k just HD or even less) it could happend 2 times for 10 minutes.

As i understood from internet there is a problem in our matrix M320QAN01.0 and no way to solve it.
And now there is only one question for everybody of us: should we accept it or throw it out.

PS. This link could be helpful https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-...iewpnt?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B00O1B5M9I#R1Z2VVID8QTQYJ
 
I

ijozic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2006
Messages
213
bigbluefe said:
I bet this monitor uses the same panel as the Acer 32" G-Sync one, which also flickers. It looks like it's just a defective panel design since multiple vendors seem to have the same problem.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I got a slightly used Acer XB321HK off Ebay and had the same occasional flicker (where either left or right half of the screen would flicker some green lines occasionally), but never the blackouts. I read about them beforehand and wasn't really bothered at all.

Unfortunately, after a while it also developed some other flicker which was full screen and after a week or two the flicker became a permanent fixture with horizontal lines showing across the screen (darker on the left side and becoming lighter towards the right side). They would go away if the monitor was switched off for a day or so, but would come back within 10 minutes of it being back on.

My local official Acer service took the monitor and diagnosed a faulty panel, but Acer refused to send them a new panel and insisted it's sent to the country where it was purchased from (Germany) which is funny since the monitor was imported to EU by Acer Italy.

It's pretty much impossible to contact Acer Europe directly for any information and they don't seem to offer any international warranty (not even within EU in this case), so that's the last Acer monitor I purchased, for sure.

Sent it back to the place it was purchased from at an extra cost and they just shipped it to the Acer importer/service center/whatever so will see what happens.
 
T

tomhayes

n00b
Joined
Mar 7, 2018
Messages
4
Mathist said:
Hello guys. I have this monitor too, and ofcource have the same problem.
Connected to laptop (asus n551jm) through DP 1.2. Don't know about firmware
but also have USB awake option.
I have flickers/glitches, but very seldom. for exemple whole day in illustrator could be without it,
but while i watch movie (not 4k just HD or even less) it could happend 2 times for 10 minutes.

As i understood from internet there is a problem in our matrix M320QAN01.0 and no way to solve it.
And now there is only one question for everybody of us: should we accept it or throw it out.

PS. This link could be helpful https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-...iewpnt?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B00O1B5M9I#R1Z2VVID8QTQYJ
Click to expand...
I just got one of the monitors on Monday.

I have having the "glitch" issue too, but not screen blanking, just random weirdness in a small area of the screen.
Seems to randomly happen and goes away very quickly. I have two computers hooked up , a Mac using Display port and a PC via 1080TI using mini display port. Happens on both so I doubt it's a cable issue.

I've attached an image showing the approximate area I see the glitches.

OTHER than the glitch I think the monitor is fantastic - love the color, the brightness, the sharpness, the stand - but the glitches are a deal breaker for me.

Is there another monitor I should get? $1000 would be my normal upper range, but if the SW320 or PV3200PT uses a different panel I might see spending the $1300-$1400 on it.

But I'm leaning on returning this monitor because of the glitch.

Any advice?
 

Attachments

  • Untitled-1.jpg
    Untitled-1.jpg
    2.4 KB · Views: 15
O

Ors

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2016
Messages
224
Well, not many options really lg 32ud99 or lg 32ud89. I think some dell monitors also use that lg panel (but dell usually also means higher price). Pretty disappointing that AUO fails to get that issue under control, they are already on v3 (version 3) with those panels and still have that problem... Would also love a 4k VA with their tech since their 1440p VA panels were decent but it's not on their road map :|
 
T

tomhayes

n00b
Joined
Mar 7, 2018
Messages
4
ors said:
Well, not many options really lg 32ud99 or lg 32ud89. I think some dell monitors also use that lg panel (but dell usually also means higher price). Pretty disappointing that AUO fails to get that issue under control, they are already on v3 (version 3) with those panels and still have that problem... Would also love a 4k VA with their tech since their 1440p VA panels were decent but it's not on their road map :|
Click to expand...
I ended up returning it and just got a Dell 27" for the meantime. These 32" panels seems finicky - and most are over $799. Maybe next year I'll upgrade.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ors
like this
O

Ors

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2016
Messages
224
tomhayes said:
These 32" panels seems finicky - and most are over $799.
Click to expand...
Unfortunately after you get used to 32 inch it's hard to go back (same for 4k, 1440p now looks like crap to me on 32). I use 32 to not have a need for dual monitor set up which I can't really stand. I'm also waiting for an affordable and decent 4k IPS panel in 32. At work am using an AUO 1440p VA and at home I couldn't resist the lg 32ud59 price drop, ended up keeping it to replace the monitor at work once I find something better for my home screen, that lg is on the slower VA side good for office, not that good for movies and games. Will probably try the lg 32ud89 when it will get a price drop where I live (currently only one store has it here).
 
M

MarioG

n00b
Joined
Jan 19, 2021
Messages
1
Ors said:
Unfortunately after you get used to 32 inch it's hard to go back (same for 4k, 1440p now looks like crap to me on 32). I use 32 to not have a need for dual monitor set up which I can't really stand. I'm also waiting for an affordable and decent 4k IPS panel in 32. At work am using an AUO 1440p VA and at home I couldn't resist the lg 32ud59 price drop, ended up keeping it to replace the monitor at work once I find something better for my home screen, that lg is on the slower VA side good for office, not that good for movies and games. Will probably try the lg 32ud89 when it will get a price drop where I live (currently only one store has it here).
Click to expand...
Bought the BenQ last week for work. After a day of work the monitor turns black a few seconds every few minutes. Very weird! Environment temperature 19 degrees Celcius. After hard power off and on, the problem seems to disappear. Could it be an internal clock/timing/sync problem?
Laptop: HP Elitebook, connected via thunderbolt to displayport (60 Hz @ 4k). No other devices connected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top