Occasional flicker on the Benq PD3200U (and others w/AUO panels) bad for it? Will it get worse?

I just bought a Benq PD3200U and it's exactly as described in the many reviews---a nice monitor that flickers occasionally, every couple hours or so. I've seen posts attribute this to the timing controller on the display.
In its current form, I'm sorta fine with it. But I want to keep the monitor for a while, hopefully beyond its 3yr warranty. Do you think this is harmful to the display? Or could become worse over time? Is this problem understood?
