Obsidian survival game promises ‘arachnophobia mode’ for players who hate spiders

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,652
Grounded. Is it another Anthem?
"We’ve reached out to an Obsidian rep to ask what exactly this entails, or if it just means spiders are replaced with some other backyard bug. In Grounded, the player’s character is a kid who is shrunken to sub-insect size outside their family home. The player must craft weapons to fight and evade monster-size (relatively speaking) beetles, ants, praying mantises, and other adversaries in their fight to survive.
Grounded, announced at Microsoft’s X019 event in November, will be offered on Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview beginning July 28, the publisher said on Tuesday. The game will feature a single-player campaign as well as four-player cooperative multiplayer.
Oh, and by the way, that robot sounds more like Proxy from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed."
https://www.polygon.com/2020/4/9/21215333/obsidian-grounded-game-arachnophobia-mode-pc-xbox-one
