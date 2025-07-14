Obscure Issue - USB 3.2 gen2 10gbps DP to HDMI cable/adapter that actually supports Dolby Atmos needed

I've gone through a few USB DP to HDMI cables since my new MSI X670E ACE only has a USB 3.2 DP gen2 10gbps port that supposedly supports DP 1.4 HBR3, no regular DP or HMDI ports. Sadly, my 4090 will occasionally drop out the Dolby Atmos signal, so I only use it as a fallback. I'd rather not deal with dropouts nor with unplugging the DP to HDMI output to the receiver (headless for audio only, an old 1080P Onkyo with Dolby Atmos) in order to see BIOS via HDMI to my TV.
The cables that I've tried so far include a cheap one that would only show / pass stereo, and an 8K one that could pass 5.1 audio yet not Dolby Atmos (just empty air). I've got a Cable Matters one on the way in the hopes that their cable's converter will actually work with Dolby Atmos output.
However, I was wondering if anyone knows if this is an inherent issue with USB 3.2 DP vs Thunderbolt? As I said, it's a very obscure question that I wasn't able to find an answer to.
