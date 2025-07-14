  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Obscure Issue - USB 3.2 gen2 10gbps DP to HDMI cable/adapter that actually supports Dolby Atmos needed

arestavo

Mar 25, 2013
2,281
I've gone through a few USB DP to HDMI cables since my new MSI X670E ACE only has a USB 3.2 DP gen2 10gbps port that supposedly supports DP 1.4 HBR3, no regular DP or HMDI ports. Sadly, my 4090 will occasionally drop out the Dolby Atmos signal, so I only use it as a fallback. I'd rather not deal with dropouts nor with unplugging the DP to HDMI output to the receiver (headless for audio only, an old 1080P Onkyo with Dolby Atmos) in order to see BIOS via HDMI to my TV.

The cables that I've tried so far include a cheap one that would only show / pass stereo, and an 8K one that could pass 5.1 audio yet not Dolby Atmos (just empty air). I've got a Cable Matters one on the way in the hopes that their cable's converter will actually work with Dolby Atmos output.

However, I was wondering if anyone knows if this is an inherent issue with USB 3.2 DP vs Thunderbolt? As I said, it's a very obscure question that I wasn't able to find an answer to.
 
due to the whole licensing thing idk if any do. re your 4090; try and set the minimum speed higher and see if the drops stop. its what i have to do with my amd card, using afterburner...
 
pendragon1 said:
due to the whole licensing thing idk if any do. re your 4090; try and set the minimum speed higher and see if the drops stop. its what i have to do with my amd card, using afterburner...
Not sure that I'm following. USB C DP doesn't have licensing for Dolby Atmos?

With my 4090, it works with a DP to HDMI cable, other than an occasional dropout - same if I use the HDMI port direct to the receiver, but then I lose 144Hz and Gysnc by using a DP to HDMI adapter to my TV. So, I know for a fact that DP works with Dolby Atmos.

My old Asrock X670E Steel Legend had no issue with Dolby Atmos from the onboard DP or HDMI connector. This MSI MAG X670E ACE only has a USB C DP port.
 
arestavo said:
Not sure that I'm following. USB C DP doesn't have licensing for Dolby Atmos?

With my 4090, it works with a DP to HDMI cable, other than an occasional dropout - same if I use the HDMI port direct to the receiver, but then I lose 144Hz and Gysnc by using a DP to HDMI adapter to my TV. So, I know for a fact that DP works with Dolby Atmos.

My old Asrock X670E Steel Legend had no issue with Dolby Atmos from the onboard DP or HDMI connector. This MSI MAG X670E ACE only has a USB C DP port.
simple adapters dont usually.
audio devices(inc gpus) have to come with it or you buy it from the ms store, its not free.
thats nice. im not trying to argue im offering suggestion that may help.
good luck.
 
Yeah
pendragon1 said:
simple adapters dont usually.
audio devices(inc gpus) have to come with it or you buy it from the ms store, its not free.
thats nice. im not trying to argue im offering suggestion that may help.
good luck.
Yeah, from what I've found via personal experience, both AMD and Nvidia iGPUs/GPUs work for Dolby Atmos via DP and HDMI. The only difference this time is that this is a USB C DP output from the iGPU that I'm working with, instead of a DP or HDMI.

Thanks for the luck.
 
Well, that Cable Matters one drops the Dolby Atmos audio for a half second every second, but at least it passes some of it. I've emailed Cable Matters and asked them if it's just a bad cable, or a limitation of the standard. It even dropped 5.1 audio, but only for a tenth of a second every few seconds. The second Chinese brand cable didn't do that, so maybe it is just a bad cable.
 
pendragon1 said:
could be, if changing it stopped it.
when/where was/is it dropping?
Sorry I wasn't clear in that last post. A since returned Chinese cable didn't have drop outs with 5.1, but passed dead air for Dolby Atmos. This Cable Matters cable *always* has dropouts with 5.1 and Dolby Atmos, but at least it has some output with Dolby Atmos. And by drop outs, I mean audio output stops and starts again - every second with Dolby Atmos, and every few seconds with 5.1.

I've tried reseating it, swapping directions, changing HDMI input ports on the receiver. The DP to HDMI cable from the 4090 (disconnected during this testing) works, so it's not a bad receiver.

I've sent a request for clarification to Cable Matters' support.
 
arestavo said:
Sorry I wasn't clear in that last post. A since returned Chinese cable didn't have drop outs with 5.1, but passed dead air for Dolby Atmos. This Cable Matters cable *always* has dropouts with 5.1 and Dolby Atmos, but at least it has some output with Dolby Atmos.

I've tried resetting it, swapping directions, changing HDMI input ports on the receiver.

I've sent a request for clarification to Cable Matters' support.
try running a load on the gpu and see if its stops, something simple like heaven(no audio) in a 720p window. if it does, then you could try this:
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...opouts-with-rtx-3090-founders-editio/3471572/
 
pendragon1 said:
try running a load on the gpu and see if its stops, something simple like heaven(no audio) in a 720p window. if it does, then you could try this:
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...opouts-with-rtx-3090-founders-editio/3471572/
That could very well be the case for the 4090, as I've only had the Dolby Atmos dropouts at desktop. The USB C DP, from an AMD iGPU, is what I'm looking to solve as I've never had that issue with regular DP and HDMI ports. Call it... it used to work, and I don't want to have to keep messing with it because of bad driver coding.

I may try it if I can't find a working USB C DP cable, but I'm no fan of software and having to reaccomplish a task after every windows update and GPU driver update.

Also, Nvidia drivers suck.

Yet I do thank you - I'll have it bookmarked for later if I can't get a working USB C DP cable.
 
arestavo said:
That could very well be the case for the 4090, as I've only had the Dolby Atmos dropouts at desktop. The USB C DP, from an AMD iGPU, is what I'm looking to solve as I've never had that issue with regular DP and HDMI ports. Call it... it used to work, and I don't want to have to keep messing with it because of bad driver coding.

I may try it if I can't find a working USB C DP cable, but I'm no fan of software and having to reaccomplish a task after every windows update and GPU driver update.

Also, Nvidia drivers suck.

Yet I do thank you - I'll have it bookmarked for later if I can't get a working USB C DP cable.
right, forgot the usbc was the amd igpu. i rescanned your op and the 4090 jumped out...
in that case try jacking this up in the amd setting, save the profile:
1752630580879.png
 
pendragon1 said:
right, forgot the usbc was the amd igpu. i rescanned your op and the 4090 jumped out...
in that case try jacking this up in the amd setting, save the profile:
View attachment 741851
Sadly, the 9950X3D's iGPU doesn't show up there. Just the CPU, nothing about the integrated graphics, and no settings to change. MSI Afterburner doesn't let me touch its clocks either.

I did try using GPU-Z's render test with the iGPU (which bumped it to PCIE 4.0 x16), but it's still 600MHz on the core, and 3000MHz on the RAM - render test or not. it still cuts audio the same. I'm thinking that it's a cable issue.
 
Ahh, found a setting in BIOS to change the graphics frequency for the iGPU. I set it to 1400MHz and verified that it is running that with GPU-Z's sensor panel. It cuts in and out the same.
 
was worth a try. played with DTSX yet? i leave it on that most of the time anyways, very rarely drops. my amp/media player flips to atmos automatically for movies and i manually flip windows for games i want it in.
 
pendragon1 said:
was worth a try. played with DTSX yet? i leave it on that most of the time anyways, very rarely drops. my amp/media player flips to atmos automatically for movies and i manually flip windows for games i want it in.
I've packed up that cable to start the return (or refund if Cable Matters says that it won't work), but I don't think that was ever an option shown with that cable. Stereo, 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. The first cheap cable only showed stereo, and the second cheap 8K cable showed the same options as the Cable Matters cable.
 
