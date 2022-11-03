OBS Studio 28.1 Released with Support for NVENC AV1 Accelerated Encoding on Ada GPUs

chameleoneel

https://www.techpowerup.com/300525/...or-nvenc-av1-accelerated-encoding-on-ada-gpus

Looks like there are some feature limitations, for now. However, should be enough features for general recording. I haven't looked for any quality comparisons for Nvidia, yet. Intel's AV1 demo look really impressive.

Note: you cannot stream AV1 to Twitch.
I believe you can, to Youtube. The thing about Youtube streaming, is that they re-encode your stream before the viewer sees it. And it looks bad. This should help, as AV1 will be a higher quality source to re-encode.
 
Lakados

Twitch is funny, it's owned by a trillion-dollar company, but they treat it like the rented donkey of the bastard red-headed stepchild.

But Twitch has been working with Nvidia for a long ass time to get it working on the back end.
"We are working with Twitch on the next generation of game streaming. AV1 will enable Twitch viewers to watch at up to 1440p 120 FPS at 8mbps; a feasible bitrate that can reach most home-broadband and 5G users."
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/rtx-30-series-av1-decoding/

There were some leaks in the Twitch service that had references to source code that showed they were working on it but it would require hardware updates to the Twitch servers, and that's where things seemed to die as off as Amazon seems to hate pumping money into the service.
 
DPI

chameleoneel said:
I believe you can, to Youtube. The thing about Youtube streaming, is that they re-encode your stream before the viewer sees it. And it looks bad. This should help, as AV1 will be a higher quality source to re-encode.
Subjective of course, but hasn't been my experience. Twitch is infamous for looking like overly compressed and still weirdly-low max resolution considering it's 2022. Youtube I seem to mostly hear praise about better QoL features and higher streaming resolutions (up to 4K) from the streamers that left Twitch for Youtube.

Twitch has been coasting on inertia and first-mover advantage, but if they don't stop the slow-bleeding and improve QoL features and quality/resolution (to say nothing of their weird internal politics, or secret police style of banning streamers), Youtube will continue to slowly subsume game streaming like a god damn anaconda and that wouldn't necessarily be a good thing.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

DPI said:
Subjective of course, but hasn't been my experience. Twitch is infamous for looking like overly compressed and still weirdly-low max resolution considering it's 2022. Youtube I seem to mostly hear praise about better QoL features and higher streaming resolutions (up to 4K) from the streamers that left Twitch for Youtube.

Twitch has been coasting on inertia and first-mover advantage, but if they don't stop the slow-bleeding and improve QoL and quality/resolution, Youtube will continue to slowly subsume streaming like a god damn anaconda and that wouldn't necessarily be a good thing.
Youtube also has true HDR support.
 
Lakados

DPI said:
Subjective of course, but hasn't been my experience. Twitch is infamous for looking like overly compressed and still weirdly-low max resolution considering it's 2022. Youtube I seem to mostly hear praise about better QoL features and higher streaming resolutions (up to 4K) from the streamers that left Twitch for Youtube.

Twitch has been coasting on inertia and first-mover advantage, but if they don't stop the slow-bleeding and improve QoL and quality/resolution, Youtube will continue to slowly subsume streaming like a god damn anaconda and that wouldn't necessarily be a good thing.
Their recent contract changes and the downsizing of their various support departments can't help them either. I swear that Amazon is just leaving the service to die as they haven't found a way to monetize it to their satisfaction now that competitors have stepped up their game.
 
chameleoneel

DPI said:
Subjective of course, but hasn't been my experience. Twitch is infamous for looking like overly compressed and still weirdly-low max resolution considering it's 2022. Youtube I seem to mostly hear praise about better QoL features and higher streaming resolutions (up to 4K) from the streamers that left Twitch for Youtube.

Twitch has been coasting on inertia and first-mover advantage, but if they don't stop the slow-bleeding and improve QoL features and quality/resolution (to say nothing of their weird internal politics, or secret police style of banning streamers), Youtube will continue to slowly subsume game streaming like a god damn anaconda and that wouldn't necessarily be a good thing.
Twitch serves exactly what you stream, to the viewer. If you are a small streamer, that is often the only option for viewing. Its usually fine, because most people stream between 3,000 - 6,000kbps. And most viewers can handle that bandwidth.

Streamers with enough viewers, get options for their viewers to view a lower-res/lower bitrate re-encode. This is usually more important for larger streamers, as they are more likely to max out the bitrates. Not all viewers can handle that. Especially for mobile. However, Twitch's re-encode quality is good. The visual loss is pretty small.

Youtube re-encodes your stream, no matter what. And the quality of their re-encodes is not as good. Most game streams are already only serviceable in visual quality. Re-encoding them (on youtube) usually makes them look noticeably worse than the source stream.
 
