OBS Studio 28.1 Released with Support for NVENC AV1 Accelerated Encoding on Ada GPUs

chameleoneel
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 6,045
https://www.techpowerup.com/300525/...or-nvenc-av1-accelerated-encoding-on-ada-gpus
Looks like there are some feature limitations, for now. However, should be enough features for general recording. I haven't looked for any quality comparisons for Nvidia, yet. Intel's AV1 demo look really impressive.
Note: you cannot stream AV1 to Twitch.
I believe you can, to Youtube. The thing about Youtube streaming, is that they re-encode your stream before the viewer sees it. And it looks bad. This should help, as AV1 will be a higher quality source to re-encode.
Looks like there are some feature limitations, for now. However, should be enough features for general recording. I haven't looked for any quality comparisons for Nvidia, yet. Intel's AV1 demo look really impressive.
Note: you cannot stream AV1 to Twitch.
I believe you can, to Youtube. The thing about Youtube streaming, is that they re-encode your stream before the viewer sees it. And it looks bad. This should help, as AV1 will be a higher quality source to re-encode.