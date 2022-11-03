OBS Studio 28.1 Released with Support for NVENC AV1 Accelerated Encoding on Ada GPUs

DPI said: Subjective of course, but hasn't been my experience. Twitch is infamous for looking like overly compressed and still weirdly-low max resolution considering it's 2022. Youtube I seem to mostly hear praise about better QoL features and higher streaming resolutions (up to 4K) from the streamers that left Twitch for Youtube.



Twitch has been coasting on inertia and first-mover advantage, but if they don't stop the slow-bleeding and improve QoL features and quality/resolution (to say nothing of their weird internal politics, or secret police style of banning streamers), Youtube will continue to slowly subsume game streaming like a god damn anaconda and that wouldn't necessarily be a good thing.

Twitch serves exactly what you stream, to the viewer. If you are a small streamer, that is often the only option for viewing. Its usually fine, because most people stream between 3,000 - 6,000kbps. And most viewers can handle that bandwidth.Streamers with enough viewers, get options for their viewers to view a lower-res/lower bitrate re-encode. This is usually more important for larger streamers, as they are more likely to max out the bitrates. Not all viewers can handle that. Especially for mobile. However, Twitch's re-encode quality is good. The visual loss is pretty small.Youtube re-encodes your stream, no matter what. And the quality of their re-encodes is not as good. Most game streams are already only serviceable in visual quality. Re-encoding them (on youtube) usually makes them look noticeably worse than the source stream.