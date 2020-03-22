OBS recorded playback is choppy only during the Doom Eternal gameplay parts, desktop fine?

I recently installed the OBS recording software and tested recording of Doom Eternal, first on a 9900K paired with a 2080ti. Playback of the recording was perfect. Then I recorded the same game, playing on a R5 3600 paired with a 5600 XT. Playback of the recording was fine, *until I got into the in game footage and the recording was a slideshow. The 3600 CPU is no slouch, but I know the OBS recording software is using the GPU to encode, I believe NVEC and whatever AMD has? Correct me if I'm wrong. So is recording on the 5600 XT the issue? Or AMD Hardware Encoder? Thanks,