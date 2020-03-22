OBS recorded playback is choppy only during the Doom Eternal gameplay parts, desktop fine?

dave343

dave343

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 17, 2000
Messages
1,674
I recently installed the OBS recording software and tested recording of Doom Eternal, first on a 9900K paired with a 2080ti. Playback of the recording was perfect. Then I recorded the same game, playing on a R5 3600 paired with a 5600 XT. Playback of the recording was fine, *until I got into the in game footage and the recording was a slideshow. The 3600 CPU is no slouch, but I know the OBS recording software is using the GPU to encode, I believe NVEC and whatever AMD has? Correct me if I'm wrong. So is recording on the 5600 XT the issue? Or AMD Hardware Encoder? Thanks,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top