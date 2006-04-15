I know there are a lot of these threads.. but I have to admit that oblivion is an amazing game.. Even though my game crashes like every "30" minutes.. Luckily it only crashes into desktop so I can get back into the game within seconds..



I think oblivion is really cool because you can bascially walk around this total virtual world.. Also the graphics are cool, seeing the different weapons and just stealing stuff is just a lot of fun. I'm not into these games normally.. at least since "might and magic" if you remember that back in like 1992 or something.. thats the last game I played similar to this.



I keep my resoloution at 1024x768 with all settings to max. The game runs OK, but sometimes in the outdoors my frame rate is like 19FPS! even though I have an 7800GT.

But I like this because I think its good that the game companies keep pushing the systems..



But a question, how does the oblivion graphics compare to other new games? ANd is the oblivion engine efficient or not so efficient when it processes the graphics?