Oblivion is an amazing game

E

eddie500

Gawd
Joined
Jan 23, 2003
Messages
990
I know there are a lot of these threads.. but I have to admit that oblivion is an amazing game.. Even though my game crashes like every "30" minutes.. Luckily it only crashes into desktop so I can get back into the game within seconds..

I think oblivion is really cool because you can bascially walk around this total virtual world.. Also the graphics are cool, seeing the different weapons and just stealing stuff is just a lot of fun. I'm not into these games normally.. at least since "might and magic" if you remember that back in like 1992 or something.. thats the last game I played similar to this.

I keep my resoloution at 1024x768 with all settings to max. The game runs OK, but sometimes in the outdoors my frame rate is like 19FPS! even though I have an 7800GT.
But I like this because I think its good that the game companies keep pushing the systems..

But a question, how does the oblivion graphics compare to other new games? ANd is the oblivion engine efficient or not so efficient when it processes the graphics?
 
I thought I made a post about how amazing I thought Oblivion was in 2006. If you see I made this post back in 2006.

I can't wait to play the new game, I'm hoping to have the same feelings again as I did back in 2006. This will also be my first unreal 5 game, and I was waiting to play the unreal 5 engine.

Anyone else last played in 2006 and still around here?

I could not be more happy and this is by far the #1 game to be remastered for me, even though I only put in about 50 hours back in 2006 its such a special game.
 
