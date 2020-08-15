nzxt x73 with 10900k - too much heat output?

CEO_OF_CBT
Jul 2, 2020
30
I installed an NZXT X73 onto a 10900K, even at max pump and fanspeed the cooler is struggling to maintain temperatures below 90c if the power draw is in excess of 250w.
Is this bad mount? Or something that's normal?
Do I have to upgrade to open loop in order to keep temps lower and/or want to push more power draw?
