nzxt x73 with 10900k - too much heat output?

C

CEO_OF_CBT

n00b
Joined
Jul 2, 2020
Messages
30
I installed an NZXT X73 onto a 10900K, even at max pump and fanspeed the cooler is struggling to maintain temperatures below 90c if the power draw is in excess of 250w.

Is this bad mount? Or something that's normal?

Do I have to upgrade to open loop in order to keep temps lower and/or want to push more power draw?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
20,676
you can try a re-paste and re-mount but if i recall right that is about right for an aio. is the aio mounted as an intake?

edit: "using a 240 mm EVGA AIO was enough to run the CPU at 5.0 GHz while stress testing with Prime95 small FFTs. Moving up to the EK Predator 360 mm CLC we were able to squeeze another 100 MHz from the 10900K but the temperatures were still creeping over 90°C and the TjMax for this CPU is 100°C at which point this motherboard will throttle the CPU"
https://www.overclockers.com/how-to-overclock-the-i9-10900k-a-guide-for-taming-the-beast/
 
C

CEO_OF_CBT

n00b
Joined
Jul 2, 2020
Messages
30
pendragon1 said:
you can try a re-paste and re-mount but if i recall right that is about right for an aio. is the aio mounted as an intake?

edit: "using a 240 mm EVGA AIO was enough to run the CPU at 5.0 GHz while stress testing with Prime95 small FFTs. Moving up to the EK Predator 360 mm CLC we were able to squeeze another 100 MHz from the 10900K but the temperatures were still creeping over 90°C and the TjMax for this CPU is 100°C at which point this motherboard will throttle the CPU"
https://www.overclockers.com/how-to-overclock-the-i9-10900k-a-guide-for-taming-the-beast/
Click to expand...
I actually just repasted the CPU since I thought something was wrong, contact is actually fine

using GD900 thermal paste



since that aio is better than the X73 on paper, do you think I've reached the thermal limit for the 10900K on this cooler?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top