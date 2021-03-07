NZXT Kraken Z73 Thermal Paste Question

Is the pre-applied thermal paste on an NZXT Kraken Z73 on an AMD 5950X pretty decent to just go ahead and use? Or is it the popular opinion to clean it off and use something else?



I've always used Corsair AIO's in past years for intel builds and their pre-applied thermal paste has always been great as far as I could tell. I always got the temps I expected and I don't know that I would have done any better by cleaning off whatever thermal pad they put on there and replacing it with one of the aftermarket choices.



If you're of the mind that the pre-applied thermal paste should be removed and replaced, what would you suggest?



Thanks!