NZXT Kraken Z73 stopped showing temps on LCD cooler screen

I put together a new system the past week, first time installing an AIO, I went with the NZXT Kraken Z73, after some confusion got it all setup and working perfectly. My CPU temps in desktop usesage anywhere from 28c to 33c and in games temps in the lower 40s. My GPU also stays cool in desktop use which is nothing it's 25c to 30c and in games anywhere from 45c to 55c



Anyways, all was working just fine until yesterday. I bought a new Alienware monitor. Turned off my PC, unplugged the old monitor, then unboxed and plugged in the new monitor, was fiddling around with display settings and monitor calibration, abd then I glanced at my CPU cooler while gaming and noticed it was showing 26c and 23c for both and not changing.



Went into the NZXT Cam software app it said no devices installed. Huh WTF? I uninstalled it, and cleaned it out of registry, rebooted and installed fresh. Same thing can't detect hardware.



But in the actual app itself it does show the true current temps, and I can get this little desktop banner to pop up to show those temps and loads even while gaming, which is cool.



But the little LCD display on top of the CPU is just stuck showing the same thing, and the software app says no NZXT hardware installed.





What's up with this?