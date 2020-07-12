NZXT Kraken X53 Pump Noise

I recently built a new PC and so far it's running good but there are a few issues I'm having in regards to noise.



The first issue is the fan noise I'm getting with the two Noctua NF-AF14 industrial fans I have at the front of the case as intakes. In Windows, the fan motors seems to rev up and down frequently which results in inconsistent noise levels that are quite distracting. I've tried playing around with the fan curve in the BIOS to get the fans to spin consistently but even when I had the curve at a flat line at idle temperatures the fan revving still occurred. What's more puzzling is that when I'm in the BIOS the fans seem to spin at a consistent rate. I'm wondering if I either picked the wrong fans or if it has something to do with the Y-cable I'm using to connect them to the motherboard. Or maybe the fans I got are just faulty?



EDIT: Turns out I was adjusting the fan curve for the wrong header. Silly me!



The next issue is the buzzing noise I'm getting from the pump on my NZXT Kraken X53 AIO cooler. I have the the pump plugged into the CPU header on the motherboard but it's only a three-pin connector so the RPM of the pump is constantly around 2700 RPM. My main concern is if this pump noise is normal due to the high RPMs or if I should RMA it?