NZXT Kraken X53 Pump Noise

G

GameLifter

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2014
Messages
432
I recently built a new PC and so far it's running good but there are a few issues I'm having in regards to noise.

The first issue is the fan noise I'm getting with the two Noctua NF-AF14 industrial fans I have at the front of the case as intakes. In Windows, the fan motors seems to rev up and down frequently which results in inconsistent noise levels that are quite distracting. I've tried playing around with the fan curve in the BIOS to get the fans to spin consistently but even when I had the curve at a flat line at idle temperatures the fan revving still occurred. What's more puzzling is that when I'm in the BIOS the fans seem to spin at a consistent rate. I'm wondering if I either picked the wrong fans or if it has something to do with the Y-cable I'm using to connect them to the motherboard. Or maybe the fans I got are just faulty?

EDIT: Turns out I was adjusting the fan curve for the wrong header. Silly me!

The next issue is the buzzing noise I'm getting from the pump on my NZXT Kraken X53 AIO cooler. I have the the pump plugged into the CPU header on the motherboard but it's only a three-pin connector so the RPM of the pump is constantly around 2700 RPM. My main concern is if this pump noise is normal due to the high RPMs or if I should RMA it?
 
Last edited:
F

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
1,804
GameLifter said:
I recently built a new PC and so far it's running good but there are a few issues I'm having in regards to noise.

The first issue is the fan noise I'm getting with the two Noctua NF-AF14 industrial fans I have at the front of the case as intakes. In Windows, the fan motors seems to rev up and down frequently which results in inconsistent noise levels that are quite distracting. I've tried playing around with the fan curve in the BIOS to get the fans to spin consistently but even when I had the curve at a flat line at idle temperatures the fan revving still occurred. What's more puzzling is that when I'm in the BIOS the fans seem to spin at a consistent rate. I'm wondering if I either picked the wrong fans or if it has something to do with the Y-cable I'm using to connect them to the motherboard. Or maybe the fans I got are just faulty?

The next issue is the buzzing noise I'm getting from the pump on my NZXT Kraken X53 AIO cooler. I have the the pump plugged into the CPU header on the motherboard but it's only a three-pin connector so the RPM of the pump is constantly around 2700 RPM. My main concern is if this pump noise is normal due to the high RPMs or if I should RMA it?
Click to expand...
Are the fans 3pin or 4pin?

Make sure the pump is on voltage setting (used for 3 pin headers) and max speed. I'd recommend putting it on the dedicated pump header if your mobo has one.

What mobo is this?
 
G

GameLifter

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2014
Messages
432
Furious_Styles said:
Are the fans 3pin or 4pin?

Make sure the pump is on voltage setting (used for 3 pin headers) and max speed. I'd recommend putting it on the dedicated pump header if your mobo has one.

What mobo is this?
Click to expand...
The fans are 4-pin. My motherboard is an ASUS PRIME X570-P. The CPU header is set to DC mode in the BIOS and the max pump speed of the cooler is 2800RPM according to the box so it's running at near max all the time. I'm starting to think the pump noise I'm hearing isn't out of the ordinary but it's hard to tell.

I'm very tempted to try different case fans but I may run into the same issue if the issue I'm having is not with the fans themselves.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
4,138
Unplug the fans and see if you still hear it. I suspect the power supply fan.
 
F

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
1,804
I'd double check that the fans are connected to the header you're trying to adjust. And you definitely should try no Y cable to see if anything changes. If they're 4-pin they should be on PWM mode. If you are linking them to CPU temps expect lots of fluctuation unless you really get that curve right. I like to use another sensor like MB or GPU for case fans because they stay very linear and don't fluctuate much beyond idle vs. gaming.

As for the pump noise maybe someone with that model can chime in. I have a corsair one and it is only audible on cold boots, then it goes quiet after 30s or so.
 
G

GameLifter

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 4, 2014
Messages
432
Furious_Styles said:
I'd double check that the fans are connected to the header you're trying to adjust.
Click to expand...
That was it! I was adjusting the wrong header all along. Man, I feel silly. Now the fans are silent during idle
Furious_Styles said:
As for the pump noise maybe someone with that model can chime in.
Click to expand...
This is what I'm hoping for, that someone else on here also has an NZXT Kraken model and can chime in. When Googling the issue, most of the complaints about noise for Kraken coolers were for the bubbling/gurgling noise that happens when there are air bubbles in the liquid. Mine is more of a buzzing noise that sounds like it could be the pump motor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top