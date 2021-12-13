NZXT - Customer Service and Reactions

Lian Li gave me the run around on a door for a case that was defective in warranty (Japan office).

Silverstone gave me the runaround for a fan controller in warranty, I ended up doing without it (Japan office)

Fractal just flat out made me pay for the part (Japan office)

I just finished a new build and the best case (size and layout) available to me was NZXT. NZXT has some nice PC cases even with a few issues with threaded holes. So my case had a fan die within a couple months and I wanted a replacement.Anyone who's ever bought a product outside of Japan (or whatever country you are in) and wanted service for something that is not for sale where you are, knows it's a huge risk. Usually the shipping is at buyers-expense (both ways), and it might just be cheaper to buy another item. Always buyer-beware.Anyways, my fan died. NZXT as far as I can tell has no distribution in Japan. There are only people who buy cases themselves and sell them on Amazon it seems, and they do not help with service of the product once money chances hands. Usually when a product needs repair in Japan you call the company that sold it to you and they act like a middleman to get what you need. It's mostly annoying because people have their own rules and it's hard to keep track of who you can buy from with no issues and who is a PITA to deal with.So I did a chat with CS of NZXT, didn't tell them all the crap I went through with getting a simple replacement fan, but instead just said: I bought a case, the fan makes a grinding noise now, I would like a replacement.The rep asked for the sales receipt, and model number. Then asked me for the address to send it to. Simple as hell. Didn't care where I was and got it to me via FedEx in like 3 days from the States. Lived here for 13 years and NZXT did the most simple of things for the most tiniest of parts and that makes me wanna just use their cases only.NZXT could have flat out said "Sorry, it's out of our area and resold by blah-blah-blah..". But they didn't, and that was cool.