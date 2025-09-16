NZXT AIO disconnecting usb when switched via KVM

I've got a weird one that I can't figure out. Upgraded desktop PC recently to AM5 platform (see sig), but I'm running into a new issue, possibly software-related, where when I'm switched to my work laptop via KVM I'll hear the Win11 USB disconnect beep after some time. The time seems random. It could be 5 minutes, it could be 15 minutes. After some substantial time passes, if I switch back to my desktop PC I'll notice my CPU temps spike through the roof but eventually normalize.



Given the only "ejectable" USB device showing on this desktop is "NZXT Kraken Base", I have to assume it's the thing being haphazardly disconnected. I also suspect the pump's impeller is not spinning when disconnected from USB, which is also strange. The impeller not spinning is a theory at the moment because I haven't setup any logging software to monitor those RPMs. When I switch back to desktop, everything reconnects and works as expected.



This is a newer 360 AIO design that replaced an older 280mm model from 2017. It is connected to a USB2 header on the motherboard. Nothing really has changed in NZXT's design in almost a decade.



I never had this problem on my older Z270 platform, although that was Win10. Same NZXT CAM software though. I'm not sure if this issue is AM5 platform related or if it's an NZXT issue. I'm ruling out the KVM (Level1Techs) being at fault because the Z270 platform had zero issues in the 8 years I used it. I've never heard of other USB devices (or display port) disconnecting affecting unrelated USB devices.



I've gone into all the Win11 power plans and set "USB selective suspend setting" to Disabled to no avail. I looked through Gigabyte's UEFI for any USB setting that might cause it to go into a powered down idle state and came up nada. I'm new to AM5 and it's quirks, so that's a given. What am I missing here?