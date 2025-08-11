NYTimes: U.S. Government to Take Cut of Nvidia and AMD A.I. Chip Sales to China

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/10/...ytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare
"Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices are expected to pay the United States 15 percent of the money they take in from selling artificial intelligence chips to China, as part of a highly unusual financial agreement with the Trump administration.
"On Wednesday, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, met with President Trump at the White House and agreed to give the federal government its 15 percent cut, essentially making the federal government a partner in Nvidia’s business in China, said the people familiar with the deal. The Commerce Department began granting licenses for A.I. chip sales two days later, these people said."
Where I was born and raised, people would say that this sounds like a Mafia racket. If you don't pay up, you lose that export license. The "pertection" racket.
