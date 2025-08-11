  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

NYTimes: U.S. Government to Take Cut of Nvidia and AMD A.I. Chip Sales to China

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,891
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/08/10/...ytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

"Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices are expected to pay the United States 15 percent of the money they take in from selling artificial intelligence chips to China, as part of a highly unusual financial agreement with the Trump administration.

"On Wednesday, Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, met with President Trump at the White House and agreed to give the federal government its 15 percent cut, essentially making the federal government a partner in Nvidia’s business in China, said the people familiar with the deal. The Commerce Department began granting licenses for A.I. chip sales two days later, these people said."

Where I was born and raised, people would say that this sounds like a Mafia racket. If you don't pay up, you lose that export license. The "pertection" racket.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top