nvrla.exe may significantly increase CPU usage & heat

CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
7,714
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...ce/14/459153/nvrlaexe-causing-high-cpu-temps/

I've been having high CPU utilization & heat since I installed my i9, which lead me to look this up.

Kill the process first & then rename or delete "nvrla.exe" at "C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\FrameViewSDK\bin".

You might have to do this after every driver update since I wasn't able to find any entries for it through SysInternal's AutoRun.
 
