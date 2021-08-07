nvrla.exe may significantly increase CPU usage & heat

CrimsonKnight13
CrimsonKnight13
- Jan 8, 2008
- 7,714
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...ce/14/459153/nvrlaexe-causing-high-cpu-temps/
I've been having high CPU utilization & heat since I installed my i9, which lead me to look this up.
Kill the process first & then rename or delete "nvrla.exe" at "C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\FrameViewSDK\bin".
You might have to do this after every driver update since I wasn't able to find any entries for it through SysInternal's AutoRun.
