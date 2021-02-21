NVME write/read speed capped at 590-630mb/s

jarablue

I have 1 nvme as my windows 10 pro install drive. I have 2 sata wd blue ssds attached on the sata part of my motherboard.

I think something is limiting my nvme WDSN750 from it's potential. I have epic games launcher installed on the c drive. Which is the nvme. I am installing random games from the epic games launcher. In the launcher, when installing the game, the read and write speed never go above 630 MB/s which is odd. Shouldn't the epic game launcher be reading and writing speeds close to the rated speed? It seems as if somewhere in my system, it's configured as a sata drive. At least speed wise for seq writes and reads.

I have the WD ssd toolbox installed and it is reporting to me as in gen3x4 mode which is good. But why am I being limited to such slow write and read speeds? Especially that the speeds being reported are indicative of sata speeds? I know the OS is installed on C as well as the game being installed but it should still write and read more than 600MB, even on the os drive for an nvme..right?

I have the latest bios and everything. Any of you guys know?

Just odd that the nvme is reading and writing at the sata max speed. I have the nvme running in ahci mode NOT using the Intel rst driver or controller in my bios.
 
KATEKATEKATE

Try running a CrystalDiskMark test, that will at least tell you the max the drive can do on your system. It's rare for even NVMe disks to hit their max rated throughput in real use and things like installing games can be affected by CPU so there's potentially a lot of other things at play here.
 
jarablue

There's nothing taxing my 10700k. I run a lean system. Have 64gb of 3600 mhz memory.

Just find it odd that it's tapping out at sata speeds.
 
Bowman15

Sounds like your NvME drive and sata drives might be maxing out the pcie channels. Check your motherboard specs to see if cetain ssd slots are sharing pcie lanes. Maybe you can move a couple ssd ports around..
 
jarablue

I am not sharing lanes. I am certain of it. I am using the correct ports on the motherboard to avoid that. Also in the Western Digital SSD dashboard software my nvme is running at full speed which is gen3 X4. I just ran crystaldiskmark and it showed me as having sequential reads of 3400 megabytes and sequential writes of 3050 megabytes. So The Benchmark utility is reporting the correct speed but for some reason the epic games launcher won't install its media at above 600 or so megabytes which is odd. Maybe something to do with the launcher?
 
