NVME - why are disks less then 1TB not performing as well as their bigger sisters?

Hi guys,thanks for the replyI have a couple of reasons for asking, one I feel that we often focus on CPU, GPU and RAM speed, but to me that is all good and well but in the real world we are moving data from point A to point B, in that process the CPU, GPU and RAM does its processes, but it all only as fast as you can move that data through.in the past when I was working as Photo retoucher, and was working on very large files 2-10GB images, I built 8 and 12 disk SSD RAID-0 (aka 2010-2016 vintage) across multiple controllers with great success for its time. I was building Panorama's stitch together with hundreds images and somethings 1000s because of HDR blending. Doing this with single disks to multiple disks was like night and day.So my question is if others are experiencing similar trends? I know we all use our computers for different purposes but in the end we just move data from A to B ;-) Zepher thanks for the question - the key word isfit 12 Nvme (4 on the mainboard and 2x 4 on the AIC cards) i am still some way away from thatwhich leads me to the usage of smaller NVME's due to cost, I don't need 12x 2TB of live storage at lightning speed! at the moment I have 2x 1TB Seagate 520 and 4x 2TB (3x Corsair MP600 + 1x Gigabyte Gen4) on the Ryzen I am getting max 13Gb/s because I can't use the AIC at 16x so I 2 on the AIC and 2 on the motherboard, but this should improve when I build the Threadripper 3960xThanks Nobu Thanks LukeTbk i'll have a read of the linkI am struggling to find good information when googling... but I have missed things before