NVME - why are disks less then 1TB not performing as well as their bigger sisters?

Hi Guys,



apologies if this has been discussed before. but I wouldn't mind picking your brains again ;-)



Trying to find the best storage solution (Cost, benefits - speed, access etc...) I can fit 12x NVME in my system via two AIC cards (threadripper systems, at least that is the plan)



as I am looking at different disks I keep seeing that the 500gb version of most of the current PCIe Gen4 x4 disk is slower then their bigger sisters! Why is that?



Second question ;-)

what is the best option for OS/application boot disk? single disk Nvme or RAID (i know that there is the Intel Optane 905p, but what else do we have) i would think that 4x NVME gen4 would outrun the Optane 905p



I know there are no free lunch anywhere, so perhaps 4x RAID-0 of NVME say Samsung 980 PRO vs Optane 905p or a single NVME might read or write faster or there is something else that causes slowdown? latency - where is the holy grail ? cost vs best performance (if are probably splitting hairs between 1-3%)



I would like to hear your thoughts - also if I have missed out anything please do not hesitate to add to this, I am sure we can all benefit here



thanks



Henrik