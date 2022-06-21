nvme to 12g SAS 2.5" enclosure?

I just got a Cisco 12g sas controller and am curious if these exist. I know these exist to adapt NVME to SATA-3 but I figure (especially with PCI-E 4.0 12g sas adapters out there) something like this would be a great way to really saturate the bus. Does anyone know of anything like this out there or is this something that's even remotely interesting?



I look at the cost of the average 12g sas drive and thought this would be a good alternative (assuming it exists).



this would saturate the bus without the use of PCI-E bifurcation..... and would probably even fit in a 7mm bay.