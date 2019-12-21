NVME PCIe Technology and Gaming - do you need it?

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by HAL_404, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:51 AM.

  1. Dec 21, 2019 at 2:51 AM #1
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    438
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    turns out the answer is a resounding "No"

     
    HAL_404, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:51 AM
    HAL_404, Dec 21, 2019 at 2:51 AM
    #1
  2. Dec 21, 2019 at 3:00 AM #2
    Ebernanut

    Ebernanut [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,072
    Joined:
    Dec 15, 2010
    Just going off the still frame that's not the NVME most people are talking about(M2 slot) and if it's Intel PCIe it's either overpriced or slow/small unless things have changed drastically in the last few months,

    Beyond that NVME is never a need for gaming but it certainly might be a want if you hate long load times in certain games.
     
    Ebernanut, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:00 AM
    Ebernanut, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:00 AM
    #2
  3. Dec 21, 2019 at 3:17 AM #3
    samops03

    samops03 Gawd

    Messages:
    779
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    No reason to pay the NVME premium for a game drive. Load times would prob be the same as SATA SSD i bet.
     
    samops03, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:17 AM
    samops03, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:17 AM
    #3
  4. Dec 21, 2019 at 3:22 AM #4
    Mega6

    Mega6 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,348
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2017
    Once you get away from a platter, you are good.

    game-load-times-updated.png
     
    Mega6, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:22 AM
    Mega6, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:22 AM
    #4
  5. Dec 21, 2019 at 3:42 AM #5
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,049
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    I think this is pretty well known. You're not going to see a huge difference in game load times after a certain point. It might have a minor effect on texture streaming, but even that is hard to say. I look at M.2 drives as a way to get rid 2.5" drives and a couple more cables. Might as well go for NvME at that point anyway, given the constantly falling prices.
     
    Derangel, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:42 AM
    Derangel, Dec 21, 2019 at 3:42 AM
    #5