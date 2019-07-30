NVMe on PCIe 4x slot provided by DMI 2.0 - Anyone tried this?

Unknown-One said: Has anyone tried slapping a modern NVMe SSD into a PCIe 4x slot that's provided by the chipset via DMI 2.0?



In theory, a good SSD is enough to totally saturate DMI 2.0 all on its own, and there are other devices sharing that bandwidth. I'm curious if the chipset will prioritize certain devices over others in order to prevent heavy load on the SSD from causing the integrated ethernet, sound, USB, and SATA from bogging down. Click to expand...

pcper and tweaktown both did review for SSD on HEDT boards vs on z170 -z370 boards turns out consumer board is much more optimized, either because of chipset or purely because of CPU. tweaktown also did test of different window OS difference, server OS give best performance for storage in sequential and 4k read/write and it goes from vista, 7, 8, 10 where vista has the best performance and win 10 has the worst for sata at least. every server OS version of that windows is faster than its consumer counter part.lastly running pcie SSD on dmi 2.0 has no problem at all, just a lower out put at around 1.4-1.5GB/s sequential as long as your chipset is capable of higher performance and random takes hit too because 2.0 is 8/10 encoding which is a 20%, while 3.0 is 128/130 encoding much smaller performance loss.going from tweaktown, check out their raid SSD SATA review on ivybridge system vs haswell system. both DMI 2.0 but haswell chipset is more powerful and allows higher sequential upwards 1.5GB/s while ivybridge system chipset only allows like 1.1GB/s max.