NVME (m.2) / RAM Drive / RAID / SATA III SSD Game Load Time Comparisons

Steam Mover uses MKLink Windows command. So the game will automatically go to the original saved game location (what ever the speed of that drive is) then get re-directed to the proper file location via MKLink to read/write the data to the new location every time the game pulls or writes data. So you still have in play the original drive as far as I can tell in addition to the new location after you move the files, also a Windows command being done each time (this adds latency in itself and cpu usage) for every file read/write and could give a consistent bottleneck. I am not sure your data totally represents the capabilities of the drives.



Another option would to just change the drive letter being tested to the right location with each drive game directory mapped the same. Meaning your different drives all have the same games in the same directory and you just change the letter designation on the drive to match what Steam will use to run the game. That way the game would always run like it was installed on that drive originally.