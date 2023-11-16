NVMe-KV Drives (New Feature of NVMe 2.0)

n00b
Nov 16, 2023
Hello

NVMe 2.0 allows a drive to be used as KV (key-value) storage instead of a block device. Is this feature available on all drives that support NVMe 2.0 or is it an optional feature and these drives are advertised differently?

* The first category of changes is New Features that are optional capabilities. These features may
be implemented by a revision 2.0 compatible device based on market need.
* The second category is changes from past behavior. One set of changes here includes
extensions of past functionality.
* The final category of changes are incompatible changes from past behavior, or new mandatory
requirements for how a feature shall be implemented (where there may have been multiple
reasonable interpretations of previous specification language).
https://nvmexpress.org/specification/changes-in-nvm-express-revision-2-0/

KV is in the first category, so you'll probably have to check if the drive (or chipset--one or the other, not sure how that works) supports it.
 
