NVMe-KV Drives (New Feature of NVMe 2.0)

* The first category of changes is New Features that are optional capabilities. These features may
be implemented by a revision 2.0 compatible device based on market need.
* The second category is changes from past behavior. One set of changes here includes
extensions of past functionality.
* The final category of changes are incompatible changes from past behavior, or new mandatory
requirements for how a feature shall be implemented (where there may have been multiple
reasonable interpretations of previous specification language).