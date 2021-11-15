nvme gen4 x4: 2tb PNY XLR8 cs3140 or XPG Gammix S70 Blade?

Which of these 2 drives should i get? They seem to have some of the best specs on the market right now besting the Samsung 850 pro and WD Black SN850.



The XPG has 7400/6800MB/s Read/Write and costs $280 on Amazon. The PNY has 7500/6850 so basically same and costs $316. Both have 5 year warranty, but which would be better to deal with I don't know.



Or do you think I should spend more and go with a more well known brand like Samsung 850 pro, WD Black SN850 or something else you could recommend?