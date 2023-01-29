NVME drive not showing up.

Too late to complain. I bought a used NVME 1 TB from the H a few months ago. Event posted positive feedback. When I first installed the NVME in my 2nd slot I couldn't see it in windows or in bios but as this is a possible problem I did nothing about it. I just swapped it into a PCIE adapter board and again nothing, nada, ng. I am NOT going back to the seller to complain after all this time but does anyone have any suggestions re testing the drive? I really don't want to pull my C: drive to test being afraid I might screw up a perfectly running system. Is there any software/freeware that might help? If the only solution is to get another NVME I will try to get the cheapest one of any size I can find on the H. Just hoping there may be something I overlooked.