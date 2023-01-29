NVME drive not showing up. SOLVED Thanks

N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,603
Too late to complain. I bought a used NVME 1 TB from the H a few months ago. Event posted positive feedback. When I first installed the NVME in my 2nd slot I couldn't see it in windows or in bios but as this is a possible problem I did nothing about it. I just swapped it into a PCIE adapter board and again nothing, nada, ng. I am NOT going back to the seller to complain after all this time but does anyone have any suggestions re testing the drive? I really don't want to pull my C: drive to test being afraid I might screw up a perfectly running system. Is there any software/freeware that might help? If the only solution is to get another NVME I will try to get the cheapest one of any size I can find on the H. Just hoping there may be something I overlooked.
 
M

mwroobel

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
5,161
narsbars said:
Too late to complain. I bought a used NVME 1 TB from the H a few months ago. Event posted positive feedback. When I first installed the NVME in my 2nd slot I couldn't see it in windows or in bios but as this is a possible problem I did nothing about it. I just swapped it into a PCIE adapter board and again nothing, nada, ng. I am NOT going back to the seller to complain after all this time but does anyone have any suggestions re testing the drive? I really don't want to pull my C: drive to test being afraid I might screw up a perfectly running system. Is there any software/freeware that might help? If the only solution is to get another NVME I will try to get the cheapest one of any size I can find on the H. Just hoping there may be something I overlooked.
Click to expand...
If the hardware isn't even seeing it from multiple slots, most likely the drive is toast. You could always buy a cheapo USB/NMVE adapter and see if that gives you anything in another machine just to remove any issues your machine as a whole could have but I honestly wouldn't expect that to change much.
 
N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,603
mwroobel said:
If the hardware isn't even seeing it from multiple slots, most likely the drive is toast. You could always buy a cheapo USB/NMVE adapter and see if that gives you anything in another machine just to remove any issues your machine as a whole could have but I honestly wouldn't expect that to change much.
Click to expand...
I figure you are right. If I can scrounge a used, small, failing but running NVME on the Freebies thread I will try that. Just want to avoid buying a new one and finding out I have a bad MB but that is unlikely.
 
K

kyang357

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
1,939
Do you have access to a dell/hp with a nvme slot? If so, mount it and secure erase it. Another method would be to get a nvme to usb adapter. You cannot secure erase with the usb method.
 
N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,603
No Dell or HP. I might as well buy a cheapie NVME for the same price as an adapter. Thanks for the ideas.
 
N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,603
fastman said:
Hate to ask but you did format the drive under Computer Management, correct?
Click to expand...
Thanks, but can't see it in computer management either in the NVME slot or the PCIE adapter. I have an old NVME on the way that is known working so I can try it out.
 
B

bluestang

Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
710
Is your 2nd slot even active with a GPU and the 1st NVME slot used? Check MB specs. Also, check that it will support a PCIe NVMe card too.

Just thinking of more possibilities that's all. Hopefully you'll get it figured out when the old NVMe shows up.
 
N

Nasho23

n00b
Joined
Sep 26, 2022
Messages
2
narsbars said:
I figure you are right. If I can scrounge a used, small, failing but running NVME on the Freebies thread I will try that. Just want to avoid buying a new one and finding out I have a bad MB but that is unlikely.
Click to expand...
I have had similar problems with PCIe 2.0 NVMe M.2 SSD & NVMe V-NAND M.2 SSDs not being found by the BIOS, for Bootup - For the PCIe 2.0 NVMe M.2, the issue was definitely a MB Compatibility issue, even though the Specs of the MB, suggest Cpmpatability, by GigaByte, the Manufacturer - They were of NO Help at all. In fact I have come to this Forum with the problem of NVMe V-NAND M.2 Not Booting & NOT Found by BIOS on a Z97X - UD5H MB - SO, You are Not on your own with this issue. Cheers
 
S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
845
I'm just going back to basic trouble shooting steps but your BIOS up to date/ you check your settings in your BIOS? Sometimes it's the stupid little things.
 
N

narsbars

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
2,603
SpongeBob said:
I'm just going back to basic trouble shooting steps but your BIOS up to date/ you check your settings in your BIOS? Sometimes it's the stupid little things.
Click to expand...
Thanks everyone. I grabbed an old 128gig and it worked in both the original slot and the adapter. I gave the old one to someone on the H to see if they have any luck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top