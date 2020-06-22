Nvidia's view on Waterblocks in regards to Warranty?

Any one ever try to warranty aftermarket waterblocked Card? Noticed all of a sudden no matter what game I was playing in the past week that the temps jumped up to 70c under load. Pulled the blocks reapplied thermal paste and changed the fluid in the loop. And now Low Res Mode + Code 43 = same issue as the DOA card.



My RTX Titan just died and its been running a water block for 18 months....and of course I think I'm missing some of the screws that came with the old fan block for it. So....is it even worth trying or am I SOL and should just wait and bite the bullet for a 30xx card.



And this will be the 2nd RTX Titan that has died, first one was DOA and this was the replacement :/