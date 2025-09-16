  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Nvidia's unreleased 'GTX 2080 Ti' surfaces online with 12 GB VRAM and 384-bit memory bus — engineering sample has better specs than the final retail '

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,454
“Inside GPU-Z, the card shows 12 GB of VRAM, whereas the standard 2080 Ti only shipped with 11 GB. Not only that, but it seems to have more ROPs, shader units, and TMUs than the normal 2080 Ti, too, despite featuring the same TU102 die. The memory bus has also been upgraded from 352-bit to 384-bit, which consequently brings the memory bandwidth closer to almost 700 GB/s — a notable improvement over the 616 GB/s that the 2080 Ti actually shipped with. All of these increments beg the question: Does it perform better?”

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...etter-specs-than-the-final-retail-rtx-version
 
sound a lot like a Titan RTX of the time ? (just with 1GB memory instead of 2GB memory module)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top