Nvidia's unreleased 'GTX 2080 Ti' surfaces online with 12 GB VRAM and 384-bit memory bus — engineering sample has better specs than the final retail '

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,454
“Inside GPU-Z, the card shows 12 GB of VRAM, whereas the standard 2080 Ti only shipped with 11 GB. Not only that, but it seems to have more ROPs, shader units, and TMUs than the normal 2080 Ti, too, despite featuring the same TU102 die. The memory bus has also been upgraded from 352-bit to 384-bit, which consequently brings the memory bandwidth closer to almost 700 GB/s — a notable improvement over the 616 GB/s that the 2080 Ti actually shipped with. All of these increments beg the question: Does it perform better?”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...etter-specs-than-the-final-retail-rtx-version
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...etter-specs-than-the-final-retail-rtx-version