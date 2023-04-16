Nvidia's top A.I. chips are selling for more than $40,000

erek
Doesn’t seem that expensive, thought back in the day some Quadros and other professional products were expensive too
“Nvidia says the H100 is the first chip to be optimized for the specific AI architecture underpinning many of the recent advances in AI, called transformers. Industry experts say the more powerful chips will be necessary to build even bigger and more data-hungry models than those that are currently available.”
Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/14/nvidias-h100-ai-chips-selling-for-more-than-40000-on-ebay.html
