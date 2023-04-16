Nvidia's top A.I. chips are selling for more than $40,000

Doesn’t seem that expensive, thought back in the day some Quadros and other professional products were expensive too

“Nvidia says the H100 is the first chip to be optimized for the specific AI architecture underpinning many of the recent advances in AI, called transformers. Industry experts say the more powerful chips will be necessary to build even bigger and more data-hungry models than those that are currently available.”

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/14/nvidias-h100-ai-chips-selling-for-more-than-40000-on-ebay.html
 
They often buy them in pack of 4-8 in the same computer at that $40k each you rapidly have a computer that cost more than a house in some market.

In the hard to imagine now past, the A100 was quite expensive at 13-14K....
 
