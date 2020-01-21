Nvidia's RTX 2080 Super Pops Up in Max-Q Variant for Gaming Laptops

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidias-rtx-2080-super-pops-up-in-max-q-variant-for-gaming-laptops


    Although you can get full-on desktop GPUs in laptops, you'll run into thermal issues pretty quickly. To deal with this issue, along with battery life, Nvidia has developed its so-called 'Max-Q' GPUs, which are essentially the standard desktop GPUs but underclocked and undervolted quite significantly to make them suitable for use in notebooks. Up until now, the RTX 2080 Max-Q is the top-end of the Max-Q graphics cards, but it looks like the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q might be just across the horizon.

    The information comes courtesy of hardware leaker Apisak on Twitter, who tweeted a link to a Geekbench submission for a notebook that carries the GPU in question.



    Sadly, the submission by itself doesn't give us a lot of information to go by, but with the knowledge of how Max-Q works, we can get quite a long way.
     
