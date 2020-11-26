Nvidia's Plan for ARM to Take X86 's Throne | Exclusive

"The X86 architecture has reigned supreme for many, many years - but that may just change. According to our exclusive info, Nvidia have plans for the ARM architecture to take the throne from X86, and could also lead to them presenting a real challenge to Intel and AMD in the CPU space. Could Nvidia's purchase of ARM lead to a huge change for the future of PC and laptop processors? We also have yet another leak for the RTX 3060 Ti GPU, with new benchmarks giving us another look at the expected performance of the RTX 30 Ampere graphics card. Will AMD's RDNA 2 RX 6700 card be able to compete in this critical area of the GPU market? Finally, we have an update on the availabilty of RX 6000 custom cards, after we saw a paper launch for the top end cards, the RX 6800 XT and RX 6800."



