NVIDIA's next-gen Titan RTX specs teased: 48GB GDDR6X

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,280
"The cost of this card would be mammoth, somewhere in the $3000 to $3500 range. Keep in mind the Turing-based TITAN RTX with 24GB of GDDR6 costs $2499, and the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X costs $1499.
NVIDIA would be waiting in the wings with its huge Ampere-based TITAN RTX, just in case Bigger Navi launches and poses any form of threat to NVIDIA's reign at the top of the graphics card mountain.
Note: Micron is only just now debuting GDDR6X memory at 19.5Gbps on the GeForce, while the GDDR6X spec itself ramps up to 21Gbps. I will have an overclocking article within 24 hours of my GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review -- expect some investigations in that."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7514...s-teased-48gb-gddr6x-and-over-3000/index.html
