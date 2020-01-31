NVIDIA’s Next-Gen GPU Is Up To 75% Faster Than Current-Gen – Will Be Deployed in Big Red 200 Supercomputer This Summer

erek
Exciting. Hope it's legit. Still wish AMD could come back though
"Volta and Turing share lots of similarities with Turing offering a more refined version of Volta. If the 70-75% performance increase figures are close to the real thing, then we can definitely see close to 50% performance gain or even higher in the consumer variants. Do note that previous rumors had already said that NVIDIA's next-generation GPUs would offer 50% extra performance while being twice as efficient as Turing GPUs.
In a previous interview, NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, had confirmed that the majority of the orders for their next-generation 7nm GPU will be handled by TSMC while a small portion will be sent to Samsung for production. Finally, Jensen was asked about the launch timeframe of their next-generation 7nm GPU, but he simply replied that it wasn't a convenient time for them to disclose any date at the moment. We know from a recent interview with NVIDIA's CFO, Colette Kress, that they want to surprise everyone with their own 7nm GPU announcement, but they are waiting for the right time to do so."
NVIDIA Next-Gen Ampere GPUs Are 75% Faster Than Current GPUs
NVIDIA's Next-Gen 'Ampere' GPUs which will be featured in the BIg Red 200 supercomputer are up to 75% faster than existing chips.
