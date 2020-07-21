NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere DLSS 3.0 could work on ANY game that uses TAA

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
"Now to give some "insider" information from a "benchmarking site" perspective, I would say this "pushing benchmarking sites to use it [DLSS 3.0] in comparisons with RDNA 2" would mean NVIDIA would tell reviewers like me in their Reviewers Guide "hey, DLSS 3.0 kicks ass, we think you should talk about it".
Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7388...uld-work-on-any-game-that-uses-taa/index.html
