NVIDIA’s Next-Gen “Ada Lovelace-Next” Gaming GPUs To Arrive In 2025

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,315
Awhile longer to wait for the 5090
“NVIDIA's latest roadmap shows Ada Lovelace-Next GPUs for 2025 launch. (Image Credits: HardwareLuxx)
Currently, NVIDIA has the fastest card around with its RTX 4090 and due to no competition in this segment, the company doesn't find the need to launch the RTX 4090 Ti at the moment. That along with several AD103, AD104, & AD106 SKUs can be made with higher core counts and higher VRAM in the coming year as either a "Ti" or a "SUPER" refresh. The RTX 4080 utilizes a cut-down AD103 chip and the same is the case with the AD106-powered GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. These chips can be used in the full-fat version with faster clocks and faster memory dies to make for a decent refresher in mid-2024 before the company rolls out its brand-new architecture for gamers in 2025.
Besides the GPU lineup, NVIDIA also has its Grace Next CPU architecture utilizing Arm cores which is also expected to be announced in 2025. This would also suggest that NVIDIA will position current and refreshed Ada Lovelace GPUs against AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards under the Radeon RX 8000 series when they launch next year. Intel's Battlemage GPUs are also expected to launch next year.
“NVIDIA's latest roadmap shows Ada Lovelace-Next GPUs for 2025 launch. (Image Credits: HardwareLuxx)
Currently, NVIDIA has the fastest card around with its RTX 4090 and due to no competition in this segment, the company doesn't find the need to launch the RTX 4090 Ti at the moment. That along with several AD103, AD104, & AD106 SKUs can be made with higher core counts and higher VRAM in the coming year as either a "Ti" or a "SUPER" refresh. The RTX 4080 utilizes a cut-down AD103 chip and the same is the case with the AD106-powered GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. These chips can be used in the full-fat version with faster clocks and faster memory dies to make for a decent refresher in mid-2024 before the company rolls out its brand-new architecture for gamers in 2025.
Besides the GPU lineup, NVIDIA also has its Grace Next CPU architecture utilizing Arm cores which is also expected to be announced in 2025. This would also suggest that NVIDIA will position current and refreshed Ada Lovelace GPUs against AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards under the Radeon RX 8000 series when they launch next year. Intel's Battlemage GPUs are also expected to launch next year.
NVIDIA GeForce GPU Families
|GPU FAMILY NAME
|GRAPHICS CARD SERIES
|LAUNCH YEAR
|Fermi
|GeForce 400/500
|2010
|Kepler
|GeForce 600/700
|2012
|Maxwell
|GeForce 900
|2014
|Pascal
|GeForce 10
|2016
|Turing
|GeForce 20
|2018
|Ampere
|GeForce 30
|2020
|Ada Lovelace
|GeForce 40
|2022
|Ada Lovelace-Next
|GeForce 50?
|2025
“
Source: https://wccftech.com/nvidia-next-gen-ada-lovelace-next-gaming-gpus-to-arrive-in-2025/