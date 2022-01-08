Nvidia’s new G-Sync monitors let you switch between 1440p and 1080p

The most interesting aspect of these new displays is the dual-format 1080p mode that transforms these 27-inch monitors into 25-inch ones to support games that might not hit super-high frame rates at 1440p. Nvidia says these monitors will shrink to 25 inches, with extra bezels around the display to support the lower 1080p resolution.
https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/4/22866475/nvidia-g-sync-esports-monitors-1080p-1440p-support

Maybe I am missing something, but isn't this just 1:1 pixel mode? Meaning what we could do on LCD monitors since like 15 years ago?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Sounds just like lowering the resolution without scaling.

Don't ALL monitors support this?
No, but I wish they did. Cheaper monitors use a scaler to up-scale to native res (with no option for fit to width/height or 1:1 scale), or just say "unsupported resolution" if they're really cheap/lazy.
 
