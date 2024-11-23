Nvidia’s Lost GPU

erek
"Although the Ampere lineup of GPUs found in the Geforce RTX 30 series seemed pretty complete, there was one SKU that didn’t entirely make it to the desktop lineup. The GA103 GPU was apparently supposed to be the heart of the original RTX 3080, and later rumours suggest it should have been used in the RTX 3070 Ti, and yet a graphics card utilising this 7424-shader GPU never quite made it all the way to market.In this video, I test a full-size GA103 from a laptop-based RTX 3080 Ti Mobile that has been adapted into a desktop-compatible PCI-Express graphics card, to see what might have been."
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayrDocTdHDM
